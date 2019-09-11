Wynn Las Vegas president recommended for Nevada gaming license

Marilyn Spiegel, who returned to Wynn Las Vegas as president in January, was recommended for licensing by Nevada gaming regulators.

Marilyn Spiegel, Wynn Las Vegas president (LinkedIn)

The state Gaming Control Board on Wednesday unanimously recommended Wynn Las Vegas President Marilyn Spiegel for licensing as a key employee of the Strip property.

In her testimony before the three-member board, Spiegel gave details about recent changes at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, noting that the revamped Tom Fazio-designed 18-hole golf course at the property would reopen Oct. 11. She also said the company’s new convention facility, which features an outdoor overlook of the golf course’s 17th and 18th greens, would more than double the company’s meeting space in Las Vegas. The new venue, with 300,000 square feet of salable space, is expected to open in February.

Spiegel also noted that she expects the company will develop a connector across Las Vegas Boulevard to Resorts World Las Vegas. The 59-story, 4,000-room resort, under development by the Genting Group, is expected to open in late 2020.

The Control Board’s recommendation is expected to be considered for final approval on Sept. 26.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

