Wynn Resorts partnering on multibillion-dollar resort in UAE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2022 - 7:20 am
 
Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. (Wynn Resorts)
Wynn Resorts is partnering with an international developer on a multibillion-dollar resort on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

A press release issued Tuesday morning said Wynn Resorts is partnering with Marjan, RAK Hospitality Holding.

“The integrated resort will be developed with significant foreign direct investment by Wynn Resorts,” the press release states. “As the largest project of its kind in the Emirate’s growing hospitality sector, it will create substantial value to the local economy by accelerating tourism, creating jobs, and energising the growth of related sectors. Set to be completed in 2026, the entire project will be developed to the highest standards of sustainability best practices.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

