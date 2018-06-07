Wynn Resorts to stop charging overnight guests for parking

Wynn Resorts announced Thursday it will stop charging overnight guests for parking at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore effective July 1, the first Strip operator to pull the fee.

Wynn hotel-casino photographed on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Wynn Resorts is giving Las Vegas visitors something to cheer about.

The casino operator announced Thursday it will stop charging overnight guests for parking at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore effective July 1, the first Strip operator to pull the fee.

Wynn also said it will allow non-hotel guests at its Las Vegas properties to park for free if they spend a total of $50 at the resorts. The $50 would include all game play as well as money spent at retail stores restaurants, nightclubs, lounges, and shows.

“We have come to believe that charging additional parking fees is counter to the personalized service we provide,’’ said Maurice Wooden, President of Wynn Las Vegas, in a statement.

MGM Resorts International, the largest casino operator on the Strip by properties, launched paid parking in 2016. The move sparked backlash by local residents accustomed to free parking.

Caesars Entertainment Corp., the second-largest operator, followed suit, as did other Strip properties. MGM Resorts and Caesars did not immediately respond to a request for comment on their plans.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.