Wynn Resorts updating rewards program
The company said the change will lead to “more ways to earn Five-Star resort experiences.”
Wynn Resorts Ltd. will be updating its rewards program next month.
According to an email sent to customers Monday, the Las Vegas-based casino operator’s Red Card program will become Wynn Rewards on Dec. 21.
The company said the change will lead to “more ways to earn Five-Star resort experiences,” and will include new rewards tiers “designed to give the maximum benefits to fit your personal level of play.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.