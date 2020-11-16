75°F
Casinos & Gaming

Wynn Resorts updating rewards program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2020 - 1:19 pm
 
Wynn Resorts (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Wynn Resorts (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wynn Resorts Ltd. will be updating its rewards program next month.

According to an email sent to customers Monday, the Las Vegas-based casino operator’s Red Card program will become Wynn Rewards on Dec. 21.

The company said the change will lead to “more ways to earn Five-Star resort experiences,” and will include new rewards tiers “designed to give the maximum benefits to fit your personal level of play.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

