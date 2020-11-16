Wynn Resorts updating rewards program

The company said the change will lead to “more ways to earn Five-Star resort experiences.”

Wynn Resorts Ltd. will be updating its rewards program next month.

According to an email sent to customers Monday, the Las Vegas-based casino operator’s Red Card program will become Wynn Rewards on Dec. 21.

The company said the change will lead to “more ways to earn Five-Star resort experiences,” and will include new rewards tiers “designed to give the maximum benefits to fit your personal level of play.”

