YouTuber slot machine outperforming casino floor averages

Manufacturer Gaming Arts said the game’s success shows an appetite for other machines like it.

YouTuber Brian Christopher, left, livestreams as his husband, Marco, plays on the new slot machine Brian Christopher's Pop'N Pays More, by slot manufacturer Gaming Arts, at the Plaza on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

YouTuber Brian Christopher, left, livestreams as his husband, Marco, plays on the new slot machine Brian Christopher's Pop'N Pays More, by slot manufacturer Gaming Arts, at the Plaza on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The parents of YouTuber Brian Christopher, not pictured, Bonnie and Charlie Christopher, of Toronto, plays on their sons’s new slot machine Brian Christopher's Pop'N Pays More, by slot manufacturer Gaming Arts, at the Plaza on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

YouTube stream Brian Christopher plays on his new slot machine Brian Christopher's Pop'N Pays More, by slot manufacturer Gaming Arts, at the Plaza on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

YouTuber Brian Christopher, center left, plays on his new slot machine Brian Christopher's Pop'N Pays More, by slot manufacturer Gaming Arts, at the Plaza on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Juli Mangun, of Calif., shows off her YouTuber Brian Christopher chips while attending the unveiling of his new slot machine Brian Christopher's Pop'N Pays More, by slot manufacturer Gaming Arts, at the Plaza on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A slot machine featuring the likeness of a social media influencer is outperforming casino floor averages, just over one month after its initial debut in Las Vegas.

YouTube personality Brian Christopher’s Pop’N Pays More, developed by Las Vegas-based manufacturer Gaming Arts, is running two- and as much as four-times casino floor averages across some of its 17 locations nationwide, according to the manufacturer.

“This whole process has been an eye-opening affirmation that our collaboration with Brian and his team for a groundbreaking game like this was a great idea,” Gaming Arts CEO Mike Dreitzer said in an email. “We hope to continue to work with them on many more fun projects such as this one going forward.”

Christopher, who has more than five million monthly viewers, suspects the success has to do with the interactivity of his community.

“I think that’s why they’re so engaged with all the events we do, in our comments, in our videos, on our cruises together,” he said. “When they find out that there’s a slot machine near them, it’s a way for them to be a part of the experience, to play the game that they see Brian playing and feel a part of our community a little bit more.”

The game launched locally at the Plaza, the Palms and M Resort in early July. It’s also in casinos in Arizona, California and Oklahoma. It will soon be installed in Louisiana, Minnesota and Colorado. The full list is available online.

Christopher’s game is also expected to make its debut on several Carnival cruise ships, according to a Thursday news release. It would be the first sea-based site for the game.

Pop’N Pays More consists of expanding reels, a rapid free game and details for Christopher’s followers to notice. His avatar frequently pops up and his voice can be heard saying his popular catchphrases.

It’s those catchphrases that have led to some of Christopher’s favorite moments watching fans play. Sometimes he’ll sneak behind people playing at the machine and repeat one of the avatar’s sayings.

“They don’t immediately know that it was me because Brian on the slot machine is always saying those things,” he said. “I’ll say something like, ‘Line it up!’ and it’ll take them a second, they’ll turn around and the reaction and the joy — it’s really exciting. What’s almost even more exciting is maybe even half the time, they don’t even know who I am. They’re playing the game because it’s a fun game.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.