Chamber’s Business Expo to bring large, small businesses together

Left, Alfredo Sibucao, owner of Hot Trendz, speaks with Shaundell Newsome, founder of Sumnu Marketing, during the Las Vegas Metro Chamber Of Commerce Business Expo at Cashman Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 10, 2015. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees and vendors interact on the exhibition floor during the Las Vegas Metro Chamber Of Commerce Business Expo at Cashman Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 10, 2015. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left, Nancy Moore of Imaginary Computer speaks with Paul V. Mangual, sales manager at First American Title Insurance Company's Henderson office during the Las Vegas Metro Chamber Of Commerce Business Expo at Cashman Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 10, 2015. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Small businesses and large employers will mix during the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Expo.

The expo, held on Wednesday, is a chance for business owners to network and “put themselves on the map,” said Cara Clarke, the chamber’s associate vice president of communications. About 1,800 people are expected to attend the event, held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The expo has been held for more than 20 years and caters to Southern Nevada businesses. Large employers, such as Cox Communications and Wells Fargo, will mingle with small, local companies, Clarke said.

“Nothing matters more in business than personal connections,” she said. “Trade shows like Business Expo really bring the entire business community together.”

Tickets at the door are $20. Pre-registration is $10 for chamber members and $15 for non-members.

Clarke said free headshots will be offered for the first time on Wednesday, with the help of the clothing company Nordstrom. There will also be a lounge area for businesses to meet with government agencies.

“Getting a contract through a government entity can really make a huge positive impact on your bottom line,” she said.

Clarke said the last hour and a half of the event will be a “happy hour” for attendees to mingle.

“It will be a little more social and more conducive to networking,” she said.

Contatact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.