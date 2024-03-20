Clark County buys commercial center for $6.5M, eyes redevelopment

The retail center is part of the Historic Commercial Center District, which is less than 1.5 miles east of the Las Vegas Strip.

New Orleans Square retail plaza is shown in Las Vegas Monday, March 18, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County has bought a retail center near the Las Vegas Strip for $6.5 million.

Sitting on 1.15 acres, New Orleans Square comprises several buildings at 900 Liberace Ave. in the Historic Commercial Center District, less than 1.5 miles east of the Las Vegas Strip. News Orleans Square houses such businesses as Core Contemporary art gallery, The Square Bar and Avantpop Bookstore.

Documents from the Clark County recorder’s office showed the deed for New Orleans Square transferred to Clark County Redevelopment Agency in January.

A new master plan is in the works for the Historic Commercial Center that houses New Orleans Square, which is why Clark County’s Redevelopment Agency acquired the property, said Erik Pappa, a Clark County spokesperson.

“(The Redevelopment Agency) is currently working to develop an updated master plan for Commercial Center that takes advantage of its rich history and provides new opportunities to existing and new patrons,” Pappa said in an emailed statement. “Commercial Center sits in the largest of the three existing redevelopment areas and presents the greatest opportunity for change.”

The Historic Commercial Center District is one of the older properties in Las Vegas as it the first buildings in the center opened in 1963, according to the center’s website.

It’s unclear what redevelopment could look like at New Orleans Square since Pappa said “no decisions” have been made on specific plans for the Commercial Center or New Orleans Square. Pappa said the county hasn’t bought any other buildings in the center and didn’t specify if it had plans to buy more.

