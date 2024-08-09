97°F
Clark County sells prime land southwest of airport

A private buyer has bought prime land from the county. (Colliers)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2024 - 9:13 am
 
Updated August 9, 2024 - 10:41 am

Clark County has sold some prime land just southwest of Harry Reid International Airport to a private buyer for $14 million.

The 19-acre South Strip development site is along Las Vegas Boulevard at the southeast corner of the Interstate 15 and 215 Beltway intersection. Colliers International Senior Vice President Jason Roth and Executive Vice President Mark Schuessler sourced acquisition financing for the buyer, who was not disclosed.

The property is close to the future Brightline train station, which will connect Las Vegas with Southern California and is scheduled to open before the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Colliers said in its press release for the sale that development plans for the property are still being finalized and “the property’s H-1 zoning allows for a wide range of uses, including commercial, hospitality, multifamily, gaming, and mixed-use.”

“Watching the Las Vegas market mature over the last 10 years has been amazing,” Schuessler said. “Quality pieces of dirt are becoming harder and harder to secure, and I’m excited to see what the new owners deliver.”

In October the airport purchased 65 acres just south of the airport for $135 million. The airport, which is owned by Clark County and operated by its Department of Aviation, said in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that its lease agreement with one of the tenants of the land, the Las Vegas Golf Center, will continue.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

