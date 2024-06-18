76°F
Conventions

Another Sphere first with HPE convention’s keynote address

The Sphere, seen on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Sphere, seen on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2024 - 9:10 am
 

The Sphere has hosted concerts and a movie and is tinkering with sports.

On Tuesday, the 17,000-seat venue will host something new — a convention keynote address.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise President and CEO Antonio Neri is scheduled to take the Sphere’s stage for the first-ever use of the venue for a business conference presentation for HPE Discover 2024.

It’s unclear how HPE will use the building’s beamforming audio technology that can direct sound with pinpoint accuracy and the high-definition 160,000-square-foot wraparound screen for visuals for the presentation. It’s also unclear how many people will attend the first-ever keynote speech staged at the Sphere.

Neri is expected to bring Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia Corp., an American multinational software company specializing in artificial intelligence, onto the Sphere stage in a presentation that will be livestreamed.

Neither company has disclosed how much it is costing HPE to use the venue.

Sphere officials first announced plans for the keynote address in March.

When it opened in September, Sphere hosted U2 as the first performers there. The Darren Aronofsky film “Postcard from Earth” debuted days later.

Since then, UFC has announced plans for the first sporting event inside the Sphere in September and earlier this month, Sphere announced a community collaboration with UNLV and the Clark County School District to land student artwork on the exosphere in July.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

