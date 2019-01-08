CES

CES 2019: 8 places welcoming conventiongoers with specials

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2019 - 12:21 pm
 

Las Vegas loves the Consumer Electronics Show. And to show that love, these local restaurants, bars and clubs are offering CES specials to welcome conventioneers.

Sparrow + Wolf – While this Spring Mountain Road restaurant is frequently cited as an example of how off-Strip dining has come into its own over the past two years, Sparrow + Wolf also boasts an impressive cocktail program. And they want to show it off to the CES crowd. So flashing your badge to the bartender will get you your first round on the house for the length of the show. 4480 Spring Mountain Road, 702-790-2147, sparrowandwolflv.com.

Favorite Bistro – Just a few weeks old, Favorite Bistro brings a taste of France to the Linq Promenade with dishes such as escargot bourguignon, cassoulet and lamb shank, but keeps it casual with offering like an egg-topped hangover burger. Show your badge to get 10 percent off your check. Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-844-4700, thefavoritebistro.com.

Greek Sneek – MGM Grand’s casual Greek spot is offering a special three-course meal with optional ouzo pairing for the length of the show. It starts with a Mykonos salad, followed by a choice of lamb gyro, grilled salmon or chicken kebabs, and wraps up with Greek yogurt. The price is $42, plus another $20 if you want to wash it all down with a trio of ouzos. MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-891-3228, greeksneek.com.

Beer Park – Paris Las Vegas’ rooftop beer and barbecue spot is offering a tech-themed toast called Data on Draft through Friday. It’s a flight of four six-ounce pours of select brews for $14. Options include Elysian Space Dust IPA, Firestone Pivo Pils, Golden Road, Kona Big Wave, Shock Top and more. Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-444-4500, beerpark.com.

Therapy – This downtown hotspot is offering a special steak and wine pairing for the length of the show. Through Friday, you can order an eight-ounce filet with crispy marble potatoes, onion jam and red wine jus, accompanied by a glass of either the private-label Therapy Cabernet Sauvignon or Therapy Chardonnay for $24. 518 Fremont Street, 702-912-1622, therapylv.com.

Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop – Your CES badge will get you free admission to Pairs Las Vegas’ rooftop club Wednesday through Friday. That’s a savings of $30. On Wednesday night, music will be provided by DJ Shadow ReD, followed by local DJs Bayati and Casanova on Thursday and an evening of popular top hits and dance-inducing remixes on Friday. Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-776-7777, chateaunights.com.

Oscar’s Steakhouse – The motto of Oscar’s (named after former mayor and mob lawyer Oscar Goodman) is “Beef – Booze – Broads”. And for the duration of CES, they’ll be offering a special on the beef. Their 12-ounce “Bullseye” steak, which is the eye of a ribeye, is available for $44 this week. Plaza Hotel and Casino, 1 S. Main Street, 702-386-7227, oscarslv.com.

Minus5 Ice Experience – If Las Vegas winters aren’t cold enough for you, the two Minus5 locations will provide a more intense chill. And showing your badge will get you 25 percent off your check at the icy lounges. The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-740-5800 and The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-293-3388, minus5experience.com.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
CES conventioneers network at Jewel Nightclub
Jewel Nightclub at Aria presented the CES C Space Party Monday night to provide networking opportunities for influencers in media, marketing and entertainment. Among the guests were Avinash Bansal and Chiraag Kapil of Leaf Wearables, a safety gadget disguised as a pendant, which won the million dollar Xprize. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
In-play wagering will exceed pregame betting in the United States
Craig Mucklow, vice president of trading at Don Best Sports — a Las Vegas-based company that supplies data and odds to books worldwide — is a pioneer of in-play betting. Mucklow said in-play wagering will increase in the United States, surpassing pre-game betting as it has in Asia. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Apple's billboard
Apple took out big ad and used a twist on Las Vegas' slogan to take swipe at other social media companies at CES 2019.
Nevada's first Green House Project nursing home coming to Las Vegas
Michele Goldman is bringing the first Green House Project nursing homes to the valley, the Villas at Centennial. Unlike typical nursing homes, Green House Project sites have lower patient-to-staff ratios, are built to improve patient safety and focus on empowering the independence of seniors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s New Testing Grounds
Caesars is using about 44,000 square feet inside The Linq Hotel to experiment with technology to attract younger audiences. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices continue to rise
Las Vegas house prices are rising Southern Nevada prices were up 12.8 percent year-over-year in October. Nationally, home prices were up 5.5 percent year-over-year . Buyers are pulling back. Around 7,000 Las Vegas houses were on the market without offers at the end of November, up 54 percent year-over-year. Las Vegas home prices have been rising at one of the fastest rates in the country
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye @bizutesfaye
Wynn Resorts vs. Resorts World
Wynn Resorts files a trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuit against Resorts World Las Vegas over the architectural look and color of the building under construction.
Postal Service Faces Record Package Volume This Holiday Season
Gene Barton discusses the Las Vegas Postal Service mail processing facility's operations during the holiday season. (Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jim Murren on MGM 25th anniversary
MGM CEO Jim Murren addressing 784 employees of MGM Grand that have worked since the property opened 25 years ago. Murren spoke Friday morning at the new MGM Grand convention center.
Rainbow Real Estate
On Rainbow Boulevard at Cheyenne Avenue, a strip mall and the apartment complex next door reflect the state of things in commercial real estate. The strip mall, Cheyenne Commons, was foreclosed on last year and has plenty of tenants but also several vacancies. The neighboring apartment complex, The Grove, has soared in value. It sold for $34.5 million in November, after trading for $19.5 million just two years ago.
New American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
The Mansion at MGM boasts hidden luxury
The Mansion at MGM, a hotel within a hotel, features 29 luxury villas for invited guests only. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Goodwill of Southern Nevada
Under CEO John Helderman, Goodwill of Southern Nevada has expanded its services including the new home of Goodwill’s Veteran Integration Program. Free job services are paid for by revenues generated by Goodwill's retail stores. In 2017, the sale of donated goods allowed Goodwill of Southern Nevada to train more than 17,000 job seekers. More than 2,500 of those found local jobs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little bat company on verge of MLB deal
Larry Thein, part owner and one of only three employees of the Tat2 Bat Company of Davenport, Iowa, made the company's first bat in a hog barn. He spoke of the humble origins during a trade show at the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nev., on Dec. 12, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Texas Roadhouse opens in North Las Vegas
Texas Roadhouse has opened at on Craig Road at Bruce Street in North Las Vegas as part of an emerging "restaurant row." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Parade Lights Up Downtown Summerlin
Holiday parade lights up Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday night through Dec. 22.
Nevada's solar industry on the rebound
In 2015, the Nevada Public Utilities Commission voted in favor of a new tariff structure that reduced net energy metering buyback rates and increased fix fees for residential solar customers.
Apartment complexes selling fast in Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ apartment vacancy rate is among the smallest in the country, and rents are climbing faster than the national average. (LVRJ)
Aristocrat Opens $45M Campus In Summerlin
Aristocrat Technologies Chairman Ian Blackburne discusses the company's growth. (LVRJ)
Sunrise Hospital celebrates 60 years
Sunrise Hospital opened its doors to patients on Dec. 15, 1958. Employees of more than 35 years celebrated at a luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Jessie Bekker/ Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Maya Cinemas to open soon in North Las Vegas
Moctesuma Esparza, CEO of Maya Cinemas, talks about the newest location in North Las Vegas, set to open Jan. 10. The aim of the theatre chain is to serve latino-centric, underserved communities.
Holiday shopping and returns make this the busiest time of year for UPS
The UPS Las Vegas South facility is the company's busiest pre-load operation in the country, and it's even busier this time of year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Primm’s outlet mall has fallen on hard times
The mall, attached to Primm Valley Resort, opened in 1998. Back then, it was a “textbook, perfect outlet-center location." But now, Primm’s outlet mall has fallen on hard times. Las Vegas Boulevard has endless shopping spots. And there are other outlet malls that don’t require a hefty drive to the state line. Its mortgage-holder foreclosed on the mall in late September.
Miltary auction at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Humvees, ammo cans, construction equipment, field gear and more is on the auction block Friday and Saturday at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. About 10,000 items in all are for sale in what GovPlanet bills as the largest auction of its kind.
Las Vegas residents discuss avoiding holiday scams
Las Vegas residents discuss their donation habits and how they avoid giving money to scam charities during the holiday season. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory ahead of economic impact expectations
The Tesla Gigafactory’s economic impact on Nevada has exceeded projections, bringing in more than 7,000 jobs. In 2014, Nevada agreed to give the automotive and energy company $1.3 billion in tax abatements. In return, Tesla promised to meet certain requirements in areas like employment and capital investment. As of June, Tesla has brought in a total of $6.05 billion in capital investment, surpassing the $4.95 billion projection. The original contract gave the company until 2024 to make $3.5 billion in capital investments in Nevada. Derek Armstrong, deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
Land sales near the Las Vegas Raiders stadium
Land around the Las Vegas stadium site has been selling for high prices. A few months before the stadium’s groundbreaking, Global Trust Group acquired a 2.5-acre parcel just north of the stadium site. The property sold for $7.25 million, or $2.9 million an acre. Osprey Real Estate Capital and Huntington Hotel Group acquired a 2-acre industrial site just west of the stadium site in late November. The property sold for $6.5 million, or $3.15 million per acre. That's roughly 12 times the average price of land in the valley this year as tracked by Colliers International.
T-Mobile Tech Experience Truck parks in Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena
The Tech Experience Truck is a state-of-the-art showroom on wheels, with demonstrations that put connected drones, smart cities, augmented/virtual reality and smart tracking. The exhibit shows new wireless technology – including 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steve Siegel, CEO of the Siegel Group, speaks about helping families and other needy residents
Steve Siegel, CEO of the Siegel Group, speaks about helping families and other needy residents to keep them from teetering off into homelessness. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
Entertainment
CES 2019: Panel talks Impossible Burger 2.0
Panel talks Impossible Burger at CES during launch at Border Grill on Monday, Jan. 7. (Ben Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Dream of AJ Montgomery
AJ Montgomery lost part of his leg in a vehicle accident but found his dream as a performer in “Le Reve.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kelly Clinton-Holmes of the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes chats with Kelly Clinton-Holmes, director of the Stirling Club's New Year's Eve entertainment.
Month-by-month entertainment coming in 2019
“True Detective” Season 3, HBO (Jan. 13) Travis Scott, T-Mobile Arena (Feb. 6) Robbie Williams, Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas (March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16) “Game of Thrones” Season 8, HBO (April) Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (May 17-19) “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Smith Center (June 4-9) “The Lion King” (July 19) Psycho Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay (Aug. 16-18) Life is Beautiful, downtown Las Vegas (Sept. 20-22) “Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum” (Oct. 15) “Frozen 2” (Nov. 22) “Star Wars: Episode IX” (Dec. 20)
Lacey Huszcza invites you to find something to love at the Las Vegas Philharmonic
Lacey Huszcza, executive director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic talks about the orchestra's wealth of programming. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gina Marinelli offers La Strega preview
Gina Marinelli used a pop-up New Year’s Eve dinner at Starboard Tack to preview items she’ll feature at her new Summerlin restaurant, La Strega. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Year’s Eve at Sparrow + Wolf
Sparrow + Wolf’s New Year’s Eve party was a sort of official unveiling of its newly renovated space. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas NYE Fireworks - VIDEO
The full show: A spectacular view from the rooftop of the Trump International Hotel as 80,000 pyrotechnics illuminated the Las Vegas Strip at the stroke of midnight. Fireworks by Grucci choreographed launches from the Stratosphere, the Venetian, Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria and MGM Grand.
Debra Kelleher Of The Stirling Club
Debra Kelleher, DK Hospitality President talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the Stirling Club.
Richard Ditton Of The Stirling Club
Richard Ditton, an investment partner of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
NYE at the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes reports from the reopening of the Stirling Club on New Year's Eve 2018.
Michael Stapleton of the Stirling Club
Michael Stapleton, COO of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
Recap the Countdown on Fremont Street — VIDEO
Nearly 40,000 people packed Fremont Street to enjoy America's Party Downtown. As the tradition stands, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman counted down the clock on the 3rd Street Stage, alongside her husband and former mayor, Oscar Goodman.
New Year's Eve live from the Las Vegas Strip Bellagio Fountains - Video
Reporter Aaron Drawhorn near the Bellagio Fountains as hundreds of thousands gather to celebrate New Year's Eve in Las Vegas
Ryan Reaves describes the flavors in Training Day beer
Ryan Reaves talks about the flavor of Training Day, the new beer from 7Five Brewing that was launched at the PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves describes his new beer
Golden Knights winger Ryan Reaves talks about his new beer from 7Five Brewing at a launch party at PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' five biggest NYE concerts
Imagine Dragons at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Lady Gaga at The Park Theater at Park MGM, Maroon 5 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, Bruno Mars at T-Mobile Arena, and Tenacious D at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Celebrate New Years Day, Hangover Day and Bloody Mary Day at Cabo Wabo
Celebrate New Years Day, Hangover Day and Bloody Mary Day at Cabo Wabo (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye @bizutesfaye
New American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
Bellagio Conservatory display is Majestic Holiday Magic
Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory
Las Vegas Ready for 2019 NYE Fireworks Show
The city of Las Vegas is ready to celebrate "America's Party" with a new and improved fireworks show that will pay tribute to the Golden Knights.
Sugar Factory makes a shareable Christmas cocktail
If you’re looking to share holiday cheer, this goblet is big enough to split among at least a few friends. The bubbly punch is made with cherry vodka, cranberry juice and a scoop of Christmas tree gummy candies — just in case it’s not sufficiently sweet.
New Year's Eve fireworks are ready to fly in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Fireworks by Grucci unveil details of “America’s Party 2019” New Year's Eve fireworks and entertainment extravaganza during a news conference at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Liberace Museum at Thriller Villa
The Thriller Villa in Las Vegas was not only home to Michael Jackson, but now houses the Liberace Museum collection.
The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village
Opportunity Village's Magical Forest added 1 million lights and a synchronized music show visible from all over the forest this year. The holiday attraction, which began in 1991, has a train, rides, food and entertainment along with the light displays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cinebarre theaters opens at Palace Station
Cinebarre is the new dine-in multiplex movie theater at Palace Station. Food and drink can be delivered to you in the theater. And there is a bar, restaurant and lounge. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tim Burton's imaginative artwork coming to Las Vegas
Tim Burton's imaginative artwork coming to Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday poultry with Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine
Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine explain the different types of poultry available for the holidays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in CES
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
CES Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like