CES 2019: App helps pregnant women monitor health risks — VIDEO

Efelya, a web-based app out of France, was created to help pregnant women monitor their potential health risks after co-founder Florine Duplessis battled her own high-risk pregnancy, her brother and the company’s COO, Nicolas Duplessis, said at CES Tuesday.

The app, which launched Sunday, uses self-input data on blood type, age, weight, height and other medical history to determine a patient’s risk for developing six common health-related complications.

When a health factor changes, inputting that data into what Efelya calls a “pregnancy passport” keeps the risk profile and history up-to-date.

It’s intended to help prevent high-risk pregnancies by compiling international research data reviewed by a panel of scientists to provide medical advice for users, Duplessis said, adding the disclaimer that it doesn’t replace a visit to the doctor.

“So it’s a simple questionnaire,” he said. “As we enter information, the algorithm can calculate automatically the risk that can happen.”

The web-based application is free to use at efelya.com. Within the next half year, Duplessis said the company plans to launch a premium phone app.

