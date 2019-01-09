CES

CES 2019: Calorie counting gets a jolt of technology — VIDEO

By
January 8, 2019
 

Tired of trying to figure out the relative calories of, say, a 6-inch banana and an 8-inch banana? Illumidine can do it for you.

The company’s four-compartment SmartDish displays the calories for each section, and the total, with the numbers changing as food is added or removed.

The Eating-Coach application for kids has a cartoon figure on the monitor that encourages them to eat their vegetables, or another food. When they’re done, it texts parents that the child has joined the clean-plate club.

CEO James Kramer said he’s working with manufacturers and looking for investors, and hopes to launch by fall. He expects the device, which will work with your tablet or smartphone, to sell for about $99.

