Review-Journal reporters are spread out across multiple venues to bring you the latest news from the tech industry’s largest convention.

Show attendees enter the Central Hall on day one of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

CES organizers on Tuesday opened the doors to its trade show floor to over 180,000 attendees.

Review-Journal reporters are spread out across multiple venues to bring you the latest news from the tech industry’s largest convention.

For more information about CES, visit our website www.reviewjournal.com/CES.

Follow their live updates below:

Scenes from #CES2019