Here are the largest conventions held in Las Vegas

While COMDEX was the dominant convention in the 1990s and CES has been huge for gadgets since then, the city’s largest trade show now deals with the automotive industry.

A driver participates in a Hoonigan drifting and burning event during the second day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees wander about the South Hall during the second day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In the mid-1990s, a computer trade show called COMDEX was the king of Las Vegas conventions, peaking in 1996 at an estimated 225,000 attendees for the fall show that filled multiple convention halls.

While some shows affected by the economy and the COVID-19 outbreak have disappeared, others have taken their places.

The current lineup of Las Vegas conventions has a new leader — and it isn’t CES, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s research center.

Here’s a list of Las Vegas’ top 10 2023 conventions and trade shows by visitation, followed by a list of shows that occupied the most space:

1. SEMA 2023 (Specialty Equipment Market Association, an automotive aftermarket trade show), Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 160,000 attendees.

2. ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, a construction equipment show that occurs every three years. March 14-18, 142,000.

3. CES, a consumer electronics trade show, Jan. 5-8, 118,000.

4. NAB 2023 (National Association of Broadcasters), April 16-29, 65,000.

5. International Builders Show 2023, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 65,000.

6. World of Concrete Expo 2023, Jan. 17-19, 48,000.

7. ASD Market Week Winter 2023, Feb. 26-March 1, 46,000.

8. Cosmoprof 2023, July 11-13, 35,000.

9. Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 32,000.

10. Pack Expo 2023, Sept. 11-13, 32,000.

Here are the top 10 shows by gross square footage for indoor exhibit space (outdoor displays not included):

1. SEMA 2023, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2,542,591 square feet.

2. ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, March 14-18, 2,542,591.

3. Pack Expo 2023, Sept. 11-13, 1,887,744.

4. CES, Jan. 5-8, 1,696,628.

5. MAGIC (Men’s Apparel Guild in California fashion exhibit) Summer, Aug. 7-9, 1,634,095.

6. ASD Market Week Summer 2023, Aug. 20-23, 1,432,508.

7. ICSC 2023 (International Council of Shopping Centers), 1,369,489.

8. MAGIC Winter, Feb. 13-15, 1,356,930.

9. World of Concrete Expo 2023, Jan. 17-19, 1,350,423.

10. NAB 2023, April 16-29, 1,298,143.

