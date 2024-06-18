68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Conventions

Here are the largest conventions held in Las Vegas

Attendees wander about the South Hall during the second day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention ...
Attendees wander about the South Hall during the second day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A driver participates in a Hoonigan drifting and burning event during the second day of SEMA at ...
A driver participates in a Hoonigan drifting and burning event during the second day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Daniela Filippini returns a ball while playing on one of the temporary courts used to try out n ...
‘Dink around and find out’: Inside the first World Pickleball Conference
Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino as seen on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/La ...
NAACP to host national convention on Strip as pivotal election draws near
South Strip property unveils $100M convention center renovation — PHOTOS
Conventioneers arrive for the biannual Las Vegas Market home furnishing and decor trade show at ...
Large arts, collectibles trade show relocating to Vegas from California
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

In the mid-1990s, a computer trade show called COMDEX was the king of Las Vegas conventions, peaking in 1996 at an estimated 225,000 attendees for the fall show that filled multiple convention halls.

While some shows affected by the economy and the COVID-19 outbreak have disappeared, others have taken their places.

The current lineup of Las Vegas conventions has a new leader — and it isn’t CES, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s research center.

Here’s a list of Las Vegas’ top 10 2023 conventions and trade shows by visitation, followed by a list of shows that occupied the most space:

1. SEMA 2023 (Specialty Equipment Market Association, an automotive aftermarket trade show), Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 160,000 attendees.

2. ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, a construction equipment show that occurs every three years. March 14-18, 142,000.

3. CES, a consumer electronics trade show, Jan. 5-8, 118,000.

4. NAB 2023 (National Association of Broadcasters), April 16-29, 65,000.

5. International Builders Show 2023, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 65,000.

6. World of Concrete Expo 2023, Jan. 17-19, 48,000.

7. ASD Market Week Winter 2023, Feb. 26-March 1, 46,000.

8. Cosmoprof 2023, July 11-13, 35,000.

9. Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 32,000.

10. Pack Expo 2023, Sept. 11-13, 32,000.

Here are the top 10 shows by gross square footage for indoor exhibit space (outdoor displays not included):

1. SEMA 2023, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2,542,591 square feet.

2. ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, March 14-18, 2,542,591.

3. Pack Expo 2023, Sept. 11-13, 1,887,744.

4. CES, Jan. 5-8, 1,696,628.

5. MAGIC (Men’s Apparel Guild in California fashion exhibit) Summer, Aug. 7-9, 1,634,095.

6. ASD Market Week Summer 2023, Aug. 20-23, 1,432,508.

7. ICSC 2023 (International Council of Shopping Centers), 1,369,489.

8. MAGIC Winter, Feb. 13-15, 1,356,930.

9. World of Concrete Expo 2023, Jan. 17-19, 1,350,423.

10. NAB 2023, April 16-29, 1,298,143.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
NAACP to host national convention on Strip as pivotal election draws near
recommend 2
What belongs to Caesars? Nearly 21K hotel rooms in Las Vegas
recommend 3
South Strip property unveils $100M convention center renovation — PHOTOS
recommend 4
Large arts, collectibles trade show relocating to Vegas from California
recommend 5
‘A top summer vacation spot’: Las Vegas expects big Memorial Day weekend
recommend 6
Which company has the most hotel rooms in Las Vegas?