At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, visitors are discovering LG’s new Smart Mirror, which is less of a mirror but more of an assistant to help you look sharp.

It takes your image and recommends clothes for you. Or it can match existing clothes with new clothes, which can be purchased from the mirror.