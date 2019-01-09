CES 2019: Mixologiq machine can make any cocktail — VIDEO

Mixologiq is at CES 2019 to show off a machine that has been developed to make any cocktail.
It will cut the fruit, crush the ice and pour the liquor and/or juice.
The company is at CES hoping to raise money to get the machine in production.
