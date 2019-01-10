CES 2019: Mojitos made easy with Mixologiq

Even veteran bartenders at times dread the mojito — all that mint to muddle, lime juice to squeeze.

Even veteran bartenders at times dread the mojito — all that mint to muddle, lime juice to squeeze.

The Mixologiq makes it simple to mix a mojito, caipirinha or similar cocktail. Press a couple of buttons and the machine drops a half-lime (which it cuts) into a glass (and mint in the case of a mojito), moves it to an enclosed spot where a ram drops down for squeezing/muddling, then moves it back for ice, liquor and mixing.

The companion device comes with more than 100 recipes that can be customized and are mixed from the liquor bottles atop the machine.

Designed mainly for commercial applications, the setup is expected to run about $8,000.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.