CES 2019: New, faster way to get dinner to the table — VIDEO

The crowd around the Brava Home booth at CES 2019 was several layers deep Wednesday, and no wonder; the Brava team was demonstrating the company’s new infrared oven. They were preparing a meal of Ora king salmon, broccolini and cherry tomatoes, on the same plate and at the same time, in 14 minutes.

One of the advantages of infrared cooking is there’s no preheating; the bulbs can reach 500 degrees in less than a second. The oven has different zones for varying intensities (and a probe for proteins) and so the broccolini was sublimely crisp-tender, the salmon moist and flaky and the tomato unwithered on the outside, but bursting with juices at the bite.

The oven’s seven functions include sear, reheat, toast and bake. Brava says it can cook a whole chicken in 40 minutes (compared to 90 for a conventional oven), steak in 8 (35), pizza in 10 (32) and cookies in 15 (22).

The Brava oven setup, which has been on the market since November, starts at $995 at brava.com.

