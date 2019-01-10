CES 2019: New smart garden does it all for you – VIDEO

Let’s face it; not all of us have green thumbs. And herbs are particularly difficult to grow, considering their constant need for sunshine.

Enter the Veritable smart garden from Exky, which does it all for you.

The company’s Lingots contain soil, seeds and nutrients. You pop a Lingot into the garden, add water (the reservoir holds a three-week supply) and let the height-adjustable LED lights do their thing.

You can grow all manner of herbs, greens such as bok choy, butter lettuce and oakleaf lettuce, baby vegetables including mini-tomatoes and mini-bell peppers, fruits such as wild red and white strawberries and edible flowers.

Starter kits begin at $146 at veritable-potager.fr.

