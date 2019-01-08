CES 2019: Punching bag BotBoxer adapts to your fighting style — VIDEO

It isn’t exactly the robo-boxers of “Real Steel.” Or the Schwarzenegger-related terrors unleashed by Skynet.

Yet.

But the technology is well on its way thanks to BotBoxer, the robotic boxing simulator by SkyTechSport.

Designed for gyms — or individuals with a spare $20,000 lying around — the smart punching bag can bob and weave, adapt to your fighting style and, depending on the setting, become untouchable by even the fastest hands.

Seriously, at the highest levels, you could throw out your shoulder trying to make contact.

So, yeah, there’s a reason you have to sign a waiver before you can square off against it.