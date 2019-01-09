CES

CES 2019: Ring translates colors into musical notes — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2019 - 5:33 pm
 

Tell your doctor you’re hearing colors and he’ll hospitalize you.

Tell someone the same thing at CES and they’ll know you’ve been to the Sphero Specdrums booth.

Tap the small Bluetooth-enabled ring on a color — on the accompanying keyboard or anywhere in nature — and it will translate that color into a musical note or sound that you can hear when paired with an app on your smartphone.

The ring — $65 each or $99 for two — comes with variety of loops representing multiple musical styles that will let you turn a box of Fruity Pebbles into your own personal EDC.

CES Happy Hour party at Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace
Conventioneers mingled during the Hardware Massive CES 2019 Happy Hour Bash at The Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CES 2019: Create your own beauty products
Beauty Mix by BeautyByMe is a product that lets you create your own cosmetics and beauty products.
Company that creates vibrator-like device claims genders bias against CES
Lora DiCarlo is a women-run start-up that creates a vibrator-like device designed for female pleasure called the Osé. This year they were awarded the CES Innovation Award in the Robotics and Drone Category, but a month later the Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, rescinded the award and their booth. Haddock and her team believe it is a reflection of gender bias and sexism in an industry with a long history of male domination.
CES 2019: Lululab AI skin care assistant
Lululab has developed an AI-based product that will take an image of your face, analyze it and recommend what product or products you might need to achieve healthier skin. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
App Shows You Your "Skin Score" And Lets Your Virtually Try On Makeup.
App Shows You Your "Skin Score" And Lets Your Virtually Try On Makeup. (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Brava infrared oven
In cooking with the Brava infrared oven,there’s no preheating. the bulbs can reach 500 degrees in less than a second. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Art Experience Pop Vegas Coming To Las Vegas Strip
New Art Experience Pop Vegas Coming To The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES-DOGNESS-VIDEO
The Dogness group has developed a robot pet that can be controlled with an app over WiFi. A pet owner can use it to communicate with their animal, feed it treats and take photos.
CES 2019: Mixologiq cocktail machine at CES - VIDEO
Mixologiq has developed a machine that claims to make any cocktail. It will cut the fruit, crush the ice and pour the liquor and/or juice. The company is as CES hoping to raise money to get the machine in production.
Botboxer at CES 2019 - Video
Botboxer is designed as an AI boxing opponent. It is able to detect your swings and dodge hits. The bot can be “worn out” so you can actually knock it out.
First Day of CES Doesn’t Dissapoint
CES 2019 opened today at the Las Vegas Convention Center to huge crowds and dazzling technology.
CES - My Skin Track pH from Loreal
This new wearable from L’Oréal allows the wearer to discover their personal pH. Along with the app, a person can then find out what products they need to build healthier skin.
Hearing colors
Specdrum rings turn colors into sounds
Attendees and workers say what to expect at CES
People attending CES 2019 and working the event talk about their experiences at the event and tell others what to expect.
Ovie Smarterware tracks your leftovers
Leftovers often sit in the refrigerator until they’re wilted and wasted. Ovie Smarterware, from a company called Wide Afternoon, was created to help reduce food waste and was on display at CES 2019. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: uberAIR
Uber plans to begin the testing phase of its uberAIR program in 2020 in Los Angeles and Dallas. The service will use Bell’s “Bell Nexus” flying vehicle, which debuted Tuesday at CES in Las Vegas.
Sensor detects full bladder
The DFree sensor uses ultrasound technology to tell a person when they have to use the restroom.
CES 2019: Meet Orpheus - the ping pong playing robot
Meet "Orpheus" an artificially intelligent machine that works as a table tennis tutor.
CES 2019: Flying cell phone cases
Selfly Camera delivers a flying cell phone camera case that operates like a drone and is controlled by smart phones that could be available in 30 days.
CES 2019: Sheertex Sheers unbreakable panty hose
New Sheertex pantyhose is unable to be ruined.
SmartDish calorie tracker
Illumidine smart dish tracks calories
CES - PIGZBE - VIDEO
Pigzbe is a device and app designed to teach kids about money - how earn, save and budget money- in a digital world.
CES 2019: Hypervision's 3-D and Holographic Televisions
Hypervision's 3-D holographic televisions caught the attention of those visiting CES as one of the more stunning visual displays and are also part of Criss Angel's newest show in Las Vegas.
App helps pregnant women determine risks
Efelya, based in France, uses a woman’s health data to determine whether she’s at risk for six common pregnancy-related complications. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Table Pong upgrades old video game favorite
Steven Tan from Unis Technology explains how Table Pong attempts to bridge generations together at CES 2019.
Fromaggio cheesemaker at CES 2019
A smart-phone adapted with a touch-screen display that makes nearly any kind of cheese — fresh, aged, lactose-free, vegan or kosher. And it tastes as good as traditionally made cheese. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Virtual hockey trainer
Practice your hockey shot in your living room
BotBoxer simulator at CES 2019
The robotic boxing simulator at CES 2019. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FoldiMate at CES
FoldiMate showcases a machine that can fold your clothes for you at CES 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lamborghini massage chair at CES 2019
The first Lamborghini massage chair on display at CES 2019. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
