CES 2019: This VR hockey system lets you train like a pro — VIDEO

CES 2019 has a lot of VR options, but none quite as cool for Golden Knights fans as Sense Arena. Angus Kelly/ Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden Knights fans are used to dropping some serious money, so what’s another $3,480 for a virtual reality hockey training system — plus $300 for the accompanying hockey stick with haptic feedback and a $199 monthly license fee — to practice your shot in your rec room?

Developed by Sense Arena in the Czech Republic, the simulator sends virtual pucks your way, as fast as you can stand them, to shoot at the virtual goalie.

Depending upon your skill, or lack thereof, that goalie can be nearly as effective — if nowhere near as acrobatic or endearing — as Marc-Andre Fleury.