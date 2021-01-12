CES’s virtual Pepcom showcase featured 55 brands

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Despite a global pandemic, the virtual Pepcom technology showcase event brought a wow factor Monday with 55 brands displaying their latest products.

Upon entering the site, visitors could choose from a pool of brands, click on the brand and learn more about a product. From there, visitors watched a short preview video, or joined a Zoom call for a demonstration.

Here are a few of the products that stood out during Monday’s Pepcom showcase.

MaskFone

The MaskFone has built-in headphones and a wireless microphone to answer phone calls. It also features replaceable PM2.5 and N95/FFP2 filters for protection. On the mask are buttons to stop, play music and increase volume. It’s washable, as well as water-resistant and sweat-resistant.

“It’s a very interesting time in the world, as you go out, it’s an important part of our lives now to have our masks,” Marty Urick, vice president of sales of MaskFone, said. “We want people who listen to music, listen to podcasts, and need to make calls do it easily without getting tangled up or sounding muffled.”

Lockly

Vision Lock is an all-in-one smart lock. Through your phone, you can see, hear and speak to visitors from wherever you are. It has a built-in HD video doorbell that can stream to any iOS or Android mobile device. It also includes two-way audio streaming so you can speak to people at your door from your smartphone. You can monitor open and closed door status in real time and receive alerts about it. Vision Lock also features a 3D fingerprint reader for easy access.

Yale

Smart Delivery Box is a box that secures delivered packages when people are away from home. It can be placed on a porch, garage, or in front of the front door and it’ll lock after every package is placed in it. When a package is placed in the box, the box’s owner receives a notification through a phone app. Upon arriving home, the owner can open the box through the Yale Access app or the keypad. Yale also offers an insulated insert for when food is delivered to your door.

“With the pandemic supercharging online shopping and raising concerns about face-to-face interactions, how we safely receive packages is now more important than ever,” Garrett Lovejoy, director of product management, said.

Ampere

Shower Power is a hydropower shower speaker. It is a waterproof bluetooth speaker that can be attached to a showerhead to play tunes. When installed with a showerhead, the flow of water spins an internal impeller inside it which is connected to a mini generator that chargesthe battery inside. The speaker automatically turns on when the water is turned on and stores enough power to keep playing after the shower is over too. It’s also made from 100 percent recycled ocean plastic.

“I love listening to podcasts while in the shower, so when I did, I used to place my phone on top of the bathroom door to listen, but it normally doesn’t give off the best volume,” Chase Ampere, co-founder of Ampere, said. “It’s nice to have something that’s always charged, always available, and makes the experience of listening to podcasts or music, that much better.”

Hatch

Restore is a personalized sleep device. When you first set it up, you take a quiz so the device can personalize a routine that’ll help you fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up more easily. It comes with several sound settings to help you fall asleep, and includes meditations, sleep stories and soundscapes. You can even customize “sunrise alarms” that help support healthy cortisol levels. Control the sounds and light settings through soft-touch buttons or through an app from a smartphone or Android.

