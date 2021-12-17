Check out these bargain eateries during CES

Crabfries and a cheesesteak at Chickie's & Pete's. (Chickie's & Pete's)

Siegel's Bagelmania is on Convention Center Drive. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A selection of foods at Eataly. (Eataly)

Not everyone attending CES is a big-bucks software entrepreneur. Those who work for a struggling startup or who are the only employee of their own business may have wallets that are a little thinner. If you’re in the latter group don’t despair; there are plenty of budget-friendly restaurants in Las Vegas. Here are five.

Chickie’s & Pete’s

Chickie’s & Pete’s is a bit of a sleeper if you’re not from the East Coast but if you are, you know it as the home of winning sports-bar food, such as the ever-famous Crabfries plus various varieties of cheesesteaks (classic, lobster, chicken and Buffalo chicken), 1-pound servings of snow crab legs, Dungeness crab and King crab legs and the award-winning Lisa’s Blonde Lobster Pie.

Sahara, 702-761-7000, saharalasvegas.com

Eataly

Sure, Eataly — which, as you might suspect, celebrates all things Italian — has a couple of sit-down restaurants and one of them is on the pricey side, but the beauty of this place is all of the food and drink stalls that are sprinkled around it, with ample seating. Stop and get a charcuterie board, sandwich, plate of pasta or scoop of gelato, get comfortable at a table and you’re good to go.

Park MGM, 702-730-7617, eataly.com

Famous Foods Street Eats

Why confine yourself to one budget-friendly restaurant, when you can get to 16 in one location? Resorts World’s electronic kiosks also make it easy to order from more than one at once. Among the choices: Geylang Claypot Rice, Marcus Samuelsson’s Streetbird, Pepita’s Kitchen by Lechon Diva, Blood Bros. Texas Barbecue, Springleaf Prata Palace, Mozz Bar and Nori Bar.

Resorts World; rwlasvegas.com

Siegel’s Bagelmania

While Las Vegas once had a plethora of Jewish delis, their numbers have fallen off in recent years, which makes Bagelmania super-convenient in its location next to the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The menu is a mix of such classics as an “O.G.” hot pastrami sandwich (or hot corned beef or brisket), breakfast sandwiches, matzoh ball soup, knishes, latkes, Jewshi (“it’s even better than sushi”) two dozen bagels made in-house, rye bread baked in-house and on and on. Pinkbox Doughnuts, which is a sister company, has a kiosk here.

252 Convention Center Drive and in the A Gates at Terminal 1 of McCarran International Airport, bagelmanialv.com

Wally’s Wine & Spirits

Wally’s isn’t exactly a budget proposition — everything’s relative in Las Vegas — but this outpost of two in Southern California is a great spot to get away from the madding crowd and even more maddening price tags. Stop in for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner (the truffle pizzetta is amazing), or just to pick up a charcuterie platter or one of more than 8,000 wine, spirits, beer and specialty food items.

Resorts World, 702-676-6966, rwlasvegas.com

