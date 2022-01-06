Fewer people, more robotic drum kits: CES relaunches in Las Vegas

Pandemic leaves Southern Nevada’s tech and consumer electronics convention smaller than usual — but still darn big.

Attendees move about Central Hall during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Passengers arrive and depart from the Central Hall station underground on the Boring Company's Vegas Loop during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Tesla moves through the Central Hall station underground on the Boring Company's Vegas Loop during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Teslas pick up passengers outside of West Hall station and head underground on the Boring Company's Vegas Loop during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees pass by during CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Michael Strickland, of Alpharetta, Ga., poses for a picture with characters representing GaNFast during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The US Postal Service displays a new Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) mail truck during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees listen to a talk on the Bobcat E35e electric loader during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees explore an immersive theater at the Panasonic booth during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, speaks during a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV is debuted during a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Exterior advertising on West Hall windows during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees begin to file into the first day of CES during its opening at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendee Kwanghyun Go plays a shooting game with the use of a VRLCO VR game system during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Min Jin Choi performs on a drum set using collaborative M series robot arms by Doosan during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thomas Ham, of London, plays a virtual reality game by VRLEO during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kilho Choi rides a VR rollercoaster complete with moving chair in the May company display area during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The new Sony PS5 gaming systems come in a variety of colors in their display area during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The giant electronic board inside of West Hall advertises the show during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees line up outside of Central Hall during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Teslas pick up passengers outside of West Hall station and head underground on the Boring Company's Vegas Loop during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Exterior advertising hashtag during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sony VISION-S 01 and 02 electric concept cars are on display during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hyundai Mobis has developed an integrated all-in-one electric vehicle wheel system on display during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An Atlas and other Boston Dynamics Hyundai robot on display during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees check out a John Deere fully autonomous 8R tractor during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees wander about the large video screen in the Samsung display area during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Colleen Hahn, vice president of marketing and communications for Perrone Robotics, welcomes guests to demo the company’s autonomous bus at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Joseph Holmes, vice president of global business development for Perrone Robotics, addresses guests about to demo the company’s autonomous bus at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The self-driving bus by Perrone Robotics during a demo at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Kyle Hernandez, vehicle release manager for Perrone Robotics, supervises the company’s self-driving bus, hands-free, at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Attendees walk the show floor during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees move about Central Hall during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It began like it normally ends.

Usually, the opening surge of the tidal wave of tech that is CES, Las Vegas’ largest trade show, has the vibe of a Black Friday scrum at Wal-Mart, with hordes of attendees pressing through the doors of the Las Vegas Convention Center as soon they’re unlocked with the zeal of bargain-hunters ready to gouge eyeballs and punch throats for a half-priced microwave.

But on Wednesday, CES’ first day seemed more like its last has tended to be in previous years, with smaller crowds, less vendors and more room to gawk at robotic drum kits, lobster-shaped underwater gizmos and a fully automated, Indianapolis 500-worthy race car (Somewhere, the ghost of Al Unser is shedding a tear).

“It’s definitely more empty, not as many people here, less extravagant,” observed Connor Reathaford of Issaquah, Washington-based sales and marketing organization ADW Acosta, who’d been to CES three times previously. “Like the space we’re standing in right now,” he continued from within one of the convention center’s voluminous halls, “this was filled last (time).”

Reathaford was taking in CES with co-worker Tony D’Alessio, who was attending the convention for the first time.

“I think a lot of people are probably saying, ‘We’ll just do it in one day and call it good,” D’Alessio said of CES’ reduced offerings yet still bustling atmosphere. “The people who are here, the booths seem to be busy. The hope is that these people are face-to-face, having good discussions and at least get some good business talks out of it.”

Of course, some of this was to be expected considering the ongoing pandemic, which caused CES to go fully virtual in 2021.

Last week, CES reduced this year’s convention from its customary four days to three, with things concluding on Friday instead of Saturday.

Also, a number of big companies like Microsoft, Google, General Motors, Amazon and others have pulled out of this year’s in-person show due to continued coronavirus concerns.

Still, just because CES 2022 isn’t as big as its most recent incarnations doesn’t mean it hasn’t remained a massive tech nerd fantasia, a labyrinth of laser TVs, Wi-Fi-enhanced rifle scopes and American flag-adorned cellphone straps (a dieting whale is still a whale, you know?).

‘Plenty of innovation here’

A number of large corporations including Samsung, Sony and Panasonic had massive displays with video screens that flashed with Times Square wattage.

“Despite the well-publicized cancellations, there’s plenty of innovation here,” said Steve Koenig, vice president of research at the Consumer Technology Association, which puts on CES, during an early-morning talk on tech trends at the conference.

The automotive industry, in particular, continued to have one of the strongest presences at CES, with the focus on more electric models from brands like Jeep and Fiat and an emphasis on automated vehicles, from 18-wheelers to the hydrogen-powered Evocargo transportation vehicle to Bobcat tractors from the Doosan Group, whose display featured one of the day’s most far-out attractions: a drum-kit outfitted with swinging robot arms and pistoning cymbals that hovered in the air like flying saucers ready to deliver a payload of rock ‘n’ roll in place of little green men.

Though the convention halls had more open space than usual with some of the big dogs absent, it could be seen as a heightened opportunity for some companies that have yet to become household names.

“I think without a lot of the bigger guys, it gives the smaller booths a little bit more of a focus and a chance, which is kind of what we’re looking for,” Reathaford noted. “If you’re looking at the Sony booth and it takes up half of the room and you’ve got these other little guys, now you can look more at the little guys.”

‘We need to be here’

One such company is the Minnesota-born UGO, which creates waterproof cases for cellphones, tablets and more.

When co-founder Vicky DeRouchey was asked if she felt that her business might benefit from a CES less congested with other vendors, she answered enthusiastically in the affirmative.

“Absolutely,” DeRouchey said while splashing her wares in tubs of water. “People don’t know we exist, so we need to be here. It’s our job to be here.

”It’s been going good,” she added. “I like it because it’s not too crazy, actually.”

For other companies attempting to build their brand on these shores, pulling out of CES simply wasn’t an option.

“It doesn’t matter to us if someone wants to cancel because of COVID,” said Pavel Sakvarelidze, project manager for Evocargo, “we just wanted to be here to show what we developed, what we produced. That’s why we are here — no matter the COVID.

“We have opportunity and we use it,” he continued. “We are ready to show what we do. And we did it.”

In the entryways to the hall, various slogans were emblazoned on the walls.

“You’re first in line for the future,” one of them read.

Turns out that line’s just a little shorter this year, that’s all.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram