Formula One race cars make autonomous runs at Motor Speedway

For the first time ever, cars raced head to head at speeds of up to 160 mph in the Indy Autonomous Challenge at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

History was made at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday when cars piloted by five teams of students raced around the track — with no drivers.

The Indy Autonomous Challenge featured students from 11 universities from seven countries piloting driverless Formula One cars traveling at up to 160 mph.

It was one of the closing events of CES 2022, which ended its three-day run in Las Vegas Friday.

“Autonomous racing is expanding the boundaries of tech and we’re thrilled to welcome the Indy Autonomous Challenge to CES,” Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association said in a statement. “With automotive and transportation tech tracking for record growth at CES 2022, the Autonomous Challenge at CES will further show our attendees all that is possible with self-driving vehicle technology.”

Last year, teams circled the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in time trials. The event at the Las Vegas track was the first time cars were pitted against each other.

