Goodyear Blimp cruises over Las Vegas during CES

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company plans to make two major announcements during CES 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An aerial view of Allegiant Stadium from the Goodyear blimp on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Goodyear blimp lifts off from North Las Vegas Airport on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

William Bayliss, right, Chief Pilot of Goodyear Blimp Wingfoot Three and Assistant Chief Pilot, Taylor Deen, pilot the Goodyear blimp over Las Vegas on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

An aerial view of the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino from the Goodyear blimp on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

An aerial view of the Encore, Wynn and Trump towers on the Las Vegas Strip as seen from the Goodyear blimp on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Goodyear Blimp is in Las Vegas for CES 2020!

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company planned to make two major announcements during the show Tuesday about the company’s new mobility technologies and solutions during a private event.

The Goodyear Blimp first broadcast live aerial pictures 65 years ago at the 1955 Rose Parade and in 2019, Goodyear teamed up with ESPN to deliver the first-ever, live-streamed Blimpcast for online audiences from inside the airship.

The engines on the 246-foot airship have almost as much total horsepower as a Chevrolet Camaro and can travel at speeds over 70 mph. Watch for the Goodyear Blimp in the skies over Las Vegas during CES.

