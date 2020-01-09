Las Vegas physician’s innovation at CES echoes ‘Star Trek’ device

Bones McCoy’s tricorder of “Star Trek” fame exists, and a Las Vegas physician has a hand in making it so.

Dr. Samir Qamar, a Las Vegas physician and CEO of MedWand Solutions Inc., demonstrates the MedWand at the Last Gadget Standing during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

MedWand, a medical monitoring device that allows physicians to check vital signs of anybody in the world, Thursday tied for the first-place award in Last Gadget Standing, an annual CES competition that pits cutting edge products against one another to choose one that will succeed.

MedWand tied with an over-the-ear real-time translator for the first first-place tie in the event’s history. Dr. Samir Qamar, a Las Vegas physician and CEO of MedWand Solutions Inc., presented the product during the program, which had audiences picking the winners by the sound of their applause.

CES describes Last Gadget Standing as a sort of proving ground for new products. Winners over the past 20 years have included Roomba and OnStar.