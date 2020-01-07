Uber, Hyundai announce flying taxi project partnership

Hyundai and Uber on Monday announced a partnership for the ride-hailing company’s Uber Air vision.

Hyundai’s SA1 model flying taxi, will be on display at CES 2020. Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review Journal

Uber is looking to introduce flying taxis to the airspace as early as 2023, with Hyundai being one of the manufacturing partners to create the vehicles. The announcement came during a press conference at Mandalay Bay.

The Uber Air program is in line with Hyundai’s connected city initiative.

Hyundai hopes to string together community hubs where air and ground vehicles can dock in center meeting areas of cities.

