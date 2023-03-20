Construction trade show draws 139K, beats estimates

ConExpo-Con/Agg, the once-every-three-years construction trade show in Las Vegas, initially estimated it would draw 130,000 visitors.

Conventioneers check out products in the John Deere booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Day 1 of the ConExpo-Con/Agg construction trade show Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Martin Simard with Gosselin Tremblay Excavation in Canada uses a Tenstar Simulation construction site training simulator the West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Day 1 of the ConExpo-Con/Agg construction trade show Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers in the West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Day 1 of the ConExpo-Con/Agg construction trade show Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Day 1 of the ConExpo-Con/Agg construction trade show Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mark Salmon of Highway Equipment Company in Butler, Pa. checks out a High torque shredder, used for reducing the size and volume of a wide variety of materials, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Day 1 of the ConExpo-Con/Agg construction trade show Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Day 1 of the ConExpo-Con/Agg construction trade show Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers check out products in the John Deere booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Day 1 of the ConExpo-Con/Agg construction trade show Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers check out products in the Superior Industries booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Day 1 of the ConExpo-Con/Agg construction trade show Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers arrive at the Las Vegas Convention Center for Day 1 of the ConExpo-Con/Agg construction trade show Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Construction industry trade show ConExpo-Con/Agg wrapped up on Saturday, and the five-day trade show reported that it surpassed its initial attendance estimates.

Show producer Association of Equipment Manufacturers said an estimated 139,000 conventioneers were in attendance last week at the Las Vegas Convention Center — a 6 percent increase compared with its 2020 show, according to initial estimates in a Saturday news release. Organizers had expected 130,000 attendees.

ConExpo-Con/Agg and the co-located International Fluid Power Exposition show brought visitors from 133 countries and covered 3 million net square feet of exhibit space, a 10.5 percent larger footprint than 2020.

“The innovations in the construction industry unveiled this week will play a role in helping construction professionals drive meaningful and sustainable economic growth,” Phil Kelliher, Caterpillar Inc. senior vice president and ConExpo-Con/Agg chair, said in the release. “Live events in the construction industry are very important, because you can see, touch and experience the products. That value was reaffirmed this past week across the show floor.”

AEM highlighted exhibitors’ focus on sustainability with examples of electric and autonomous pieces, recycling equipment and fuel solutions. It also detailed a partnership between the show and the Arbor Day Foundation, in which the two will plant more than 139,000 trees — one for every show registrant — in a forest “of greatest need.”

ConExpo-Con/Agg by the numbers (estimated):

— 2,400 exhibitors, from 36 countries, including 603 new-to-the-show exhibitors.

— 24,000 international registered attendees from 133 countries.

— 91,000 scans of badges to access the 190 education sessions.

— 600 global media from 33 countries.

The trade show will return March 3-7, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.