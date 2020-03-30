60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Conventions

Convention Center expansion begins concrete pour

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2020 - 4:43 am
 
Updated March 30, 2020 - 8:31 am

Work has begun on one of the largest and most time-intensive aspects of the $980.3 million Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion project.

Construction workers with the Turner-Martin Harris Joint Venture general contractor last week began work pouring 600,000 square feet of concrete flooring in the main exhibit hall.

The process is expected to take four to five months to complete.

Crews will pour 75 million pounds of concrete to fill the hall floor, requiring 1,800 trips by fully loaded concrete trucks.

The floor will have a 10-inch reinforced concrete slab capable of supporting the largest trade-show exhibits.

Plumbing, electrical and data lines are being installed beneath the floor so exhibitors can connect without the need for on-ground wiring.

The entire project is about 77 percent completed and there are 1,100 workers on the site.

Crews have logged 2,173,337 hours on the project since work began in 2018.

Working through outbreak

They are continuing to work through the coronavirus outbreak.

Workers are following all guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with limited numbers of workers in confined areas, no congregating in break areas, daily health and well-being status reports by subcontractors and the cleaning of all offices and work spaces with antibacterial products. Protocol managers are at the site to make sure the rules are being followed.

Workers plan to complete the project by December in time for January’s CES convention.

The expansion will add 1.4 million square feet of space to the existing 3.2 million-square-foot campus. A renovation project on the other three halls — North, Central and the two-story South — is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

In addition to the exhibit hall, the expansion will include an outdoor plaza with a view of the Las Vegas Strip and a grand atrium. The new facility will feature state-of-the-art design and technology.

Underground people-mover

As part of the $1.5 billion expansion and renovation, The Boring Company is building a $52.5 million underground people-mover.

The mile-long transit system will feature dual tunnels and three stations that will be above ground at the endpoints and one underground beneath the Convention Center parking lot near the convergence of the North and Central halls.

The above-ground endpoint stations will be just east of the South hall near an existing parking lot and near the west end of the new West Hall.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Costco reduces hours at Las Vegas Valley stores, gasoline pumps
Costco reduces hours at Las Vegas Valley stores, gasoline pumps
2
Sisolak orders halt to all evictions
Sisolak orders halt to all evictions
3
Jeff Lowe of ‘Tiger King’ wanted attraction in downtown Las Vegas
Jeff Lowe of ‘Tiger King’ wanted attraction in downtown Las Vegas
4
Court transcripts detail police detective’s affair with stripper
Court transcripts detail police detective’s affair with stripper
5
Apartment complex, social media users spar over rent-payment flier
Apartment complex, social media users spar over rent-payment flier
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Nevada construction continues as coronavirus spreads
When Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevada businesses closed, he let construction workers stay on the job, deeming homebuilding and other construction “essential” lines of work.
US weekly jobless claims soar to record-breaking 3.28M - VIDEO
The U.S. Department of Labor released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. The 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were expecting. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19
Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino companies burning through millions daily
RJ reporter Bailey Schulz talks about how much Las Vegas Casino companies are losing and how the Emergency bill could help if they run out of money or need help recouping what was lost.
Albertsons, Walmart, Amazon increase pay amid coronavirus impact - VIDEO
Grocery stores and other retailers have raised employee pay as they work to meet customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police tells nonessential businesses to respect the shutdown - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminds businesses in Clark County that all nonessential businesses are to be shut down as mandated by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, due to the coronavirus crises. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Amazon Prime delays are now as long as a month - VIDEO
As of Sunday, many nonessential items ordered with Prime delivery are showing an April 21 delivery date. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fed announces unprecedented actions to stabilize markets - VIDEO
The Federal Reserve announced several new measures on Monday. Among the announced programs is a further commitment of $300 billion "supporting the flow of credit" for Main Street businesses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close on Sunday - VIDEO
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores across the Las Vegas Valley closed at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, the company announced on Twitter. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local Businesses Message To Customers After Closing - Video
Local movie theaters and stores leave signs on their doors for customers as businesses close after being ordered to shut down.
Valley businesses react to mandatory order to shut down - VIDEO
All non-essential businesses in the Las Vegas Valley have to shut down. We spoke with store owners who would remain open for the benefit of the community and others who were still confused as to why they had to close. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casino closures impact 206K workers, AGA finds - VIDEO
About 206,000 direct casino employees in Nevada are without work after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Tuesday mandate, according to the American Gaming Association. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Las Vegas Valley grocery stores offer early hours for seniors - VIDEO
A growing list of Las Vegas Valley retailers are offering special shopping hours for seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s unprecedented order on nonessential Nevada businesses will shut down 440 licensed casinos. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn CEO and Dr. Rebecca Katz go over coronavirus - Video
The Wynn CEO Matt Maddox and Dr. Rebecca Katz give a warning about the coronavirus in Las Vegas and around the world.
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel - VIDEO
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists upset with MGM Resorts' lack of closure notice - VIDEO
Tourists like David and Emma Walker, who are visiting from Scotland, found out about MGM Resorts' property closures through Google, instead of the Luxor where they are currently staying. The Walkers are upset with how MGM has handled the situation by not making their customers aware of the closures first. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced Sunday it is temporarily suspending operations at all Las Vegas properties “until further notice” effective Tuesday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
Documentation obtained by the Review-Journal shows Caesars Entertainment Corp. has begun laying off employees amid reduced travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traveling through Las Vegas airport during coronavirus pandemic - VIDEO
Passengers travel through the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists in Las Vegas share their concerns over coronavirus - VIDEO
Tourists share their concerns over coronavirus while they are visiting Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets - VIDEO
Las Vegas-based casino operators’ shares tumbled Thursday morning along with other stocks as financial markets reacted to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer and Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavy traffic expected for CONEXPO next week in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Heavy traffic is expected in the area surrounding the Las Vegas Convention Center next week as 130,000 attendees flock to a pair of trade shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas conventions proceeding despite coronavirus fears - VIDEO
While the upcoming Adobe, ASEAN, Atmosphere, and NXT conferences have been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, many other upcoming conferences in Las Vegas are still scheduled as planned. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watch Las Vegas construction boom change the city skyline
An aerial look at the changing landscape in Las Vegas construction over the past year.
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Details on MSG Sphere crawler crane - VIDEO
The world’s fourth-largest crawler crane has arrived to begin work on the MSG Sphere at The Venetian. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Massive crane arrives at MSG Sphere site for upcoming heavy lifts - VIDEO
The 869-ton, 580-foot-high DEMAG CC-8800, the world’s fourth-largest crawler crane, has arrived in Las Vegas to begin work on the MSG Sphere project. (Madison Square Garden and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The Paris Las Vegas debuts a new Eiffel Tower light show on the Strip in Las Vegas, Wednesday, ...
Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas postponed
By / RJ

The show released a statement Monday stating it is working with the hotel to figure out alternative dates for the event, and registrations and exhibition contracts will be honored for future event dates.

The Tropicana resort in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World Game Protection Conference in Las Vegas postponed
By / RJ

The convention, which covers topics associated with risk for casino operators, was going to be held March 23-26 at the Tropicana with an estimated 700 attendees, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The Strip lights up at dusk as seen from the VooDoo Lounge atop the Rio hotel-casino in Las Veg ...
Trade show LightFair in Las Vegas canceled
By / RJ

Trade show LightFair 2020 announced Friday it would no longer take place in May but will instead be held later this year if conditions around the spread of coronavirus improves.