Convention Center project management company changing its name

The company managing construction of the $1.5 billion Las Vegas Convention Center expansion and renovation project will change its name at the beginning of the year.

Cordell Corp. LLC, headed by Terry Miller, will become Miller Project Management LLC as of Jan. 1.

Miller, who has guided the project and consulted with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority since the project’s inception in 2017, said he felt it important to have his name on the company. He lists quality, competency, responsiveness and integrity as core values of the renamed company.

“These defining principles have been developed during my four decades ofexperience in building design and construction across the country and abroad,” Miller said.

The expansion — the construction of a 1.4-million-square-foot West exhibit hall — is expected to be completed a year from now, in advance of CES 2021, while the renovation of four other exhibition halls are scheduled over six-month periods in 2021 and 2022.

