Conventions

Las Vegas Convention Center food workers could authorize strike

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2022 - 11:43 am
 
Updated November 21, 2022 - 11:56 am
Workers prepare the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center for the World of Concrete conv ...
Workers prepare the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center for the World of Concrete convention Monday, June 7, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Representatives of the Culinary Union on Monday said more than 300 food service workers at the Las Vegas Convention Center could authorize a strike vote in early December, one month before the city hosts CES.

Culinary Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge said a strike authorization vote could occur Dec. 7-8 if Sodexo Centerplate — the Convention Center’s exclusive provider of hospitality, food and beverage services — fails to offer an acceptable contract that includes higher pay to union workers.

Sodexo and the union are scheduled to meet in contract negotiations Nov. 29-30. The contract expired last month.

Food and beverage service workers have authorized or could authorize strike votes in four other convention cities as well. Culinary representatives in Orlando, Florida; Sacramento, California; Detroit; and New Orleans, said workers have similar pay issues.

Workers are demanding pay increases, saying higher costs of housing, rent, food and transportation have increased beyond their ability to keep up.

In a morning press conference, Pappageorge said non-tipped cooks, dishwashers, banquet servers, concessions cashiers and other Sodexo workers are paid an average $16 to $19 an hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

