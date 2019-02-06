MAGIC 2019: 5 of the boldest shoes at Las Vegas show

The first day of the MAGIC fashion trade show saw an array of lace-up boots, strappy pumps and sequin-covered sneakers.

The first day of the MAGIC fashion trade show in Las Vegas saw an array of lace-up boots, strappy pumps and sequin-covered sneakers. And that was just on the feet of visitors.

On exhibit, footwear with supple leather and comfortable soles spanned as far as the eye could see. Among them, plastic uppers, glittering platforms and bold accents drew attention.

International designers and manufacturers boasted bold and graphic styles that only the most fashion-forward might dare to strut.

Roc Boots Australia

With 3-inch-tall chunky heels, cleated platforms, and sparkly glitter, you’ll want to wear these to dance the night away. Sally Cull, product and development for Roc Boots Australia, assures you that you can.

“They’re actually really comfortable,” Cull says. “Girls wear these to Coachella and they’re dancing the whole day all weekend.”

The Pampas ankle boots come in multiple styles, including under-the-knee, buckle stirrup, elastic sides and shimmery glitter, in light pink, pale blue and galaxy.

Buffalo Boots

Among the shelves of Buffalo Boots’ patent leather and suede shoes, the neon plastic pumps stand out.

Available in black and neon yellow, the translucent uppers on pumps and stiletto boots let you show off cute socks and tights or bare toes.

“They’re very popular,” marketing assistant Theresa Frieling says. “Kim Kardashian wears plastic boots.”

The German company’s Fenke boots and Angie pumps have small plastic holes near the sole to keep air circulating.

Alormae

Lorri Bearbower was traveling through the Mediterranean when her shoes broke.

She wandered into a cobbling shop where she purchased a pair of custom shoes made with leather, suede and tapestry print.

“They were beautiful and super comfortable, and I thought, ‘I should set them up in the United States and try to sell them.’ ”

Alormae sells sneakers and boots designed with embroidered tapestries in all-over prints and heel designs.

Privileged

Neutral-colored soles take a dramatic turn with transparent straps and bright three-dimensional flowers.

Lemon Drop by Privileged includes a variety of styles made with neon hues and sequins, fur and patent leather.

The Bolzano style features a stiletto heel on a nude or black-and-white houndstooth sole with plastic flowers and sparkling gems.

Realplay

They look like a cross between Buzz Lightyear’s shoes and something Marty McFly would wear. But this season’s shoes have already sold out. Next season’s chunky, colorful sneakers feature bold color blocking, plastic straps and iridescent accents.

“The 4-inch platform is actually really comfortable,” says Vanessa Lozano, brand ambassador for RealPlay. “They actually make your feet look tinier.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.