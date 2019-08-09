MAGIC Las Vegas show consolidates, goes digital

For the first time in more than 10 years, MAGIC Las Vegas will host its portfolio of men, women and children’s fashion shows in a single location.

The fashion set will be flocking to Las Vegas next week for one of the largest fashion trade shows in the country, and this time the crowd will stay under one roof at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For the first time in more than 10 years, MAGIC Las Vegas will host its portfolio of men, women and children’s fashion shows in a single location.

“We saw the investment by the Las Vegas Convention Authority into the new facilities and their vision for a modern convention center and … saw this as an opportunity to bring together the entire fashion community,” said Tom Nastos, chief commercial officer of Informa Exhibitions’ Fashion business.

The Las Vegas Convention Center is in the midst of construction on its $935.1 million expansion plan, which is expected to finish in December 2020.

Business-to-business trade show operator Informa, which owns the biannual show, first announced the change in February.

The move meant shows Project Men and Women, MAGIC Men, Pool, Curve and Children’s Club would leave their longtime home at Mandalay Bay Convention Center to join WWDMAGIC and the FN Platform women’s and footwear shows at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Nastos said the shows will take up approximately 1.6 million gross square feet, equivalent to about 28 football fields.

“Prior to (Las Vegas Convention Center’s) investment, it would not have been possible for us to fit into one facility,” he said.

Fashion brands, retailers and suppliers will have the added benefit of shuffling between fewer locations as other shows such as Womenswear in Nevada and Offprice also will be taking place at the Rio Convention Center and Sands Expo and Convention Center, respectively.

“Retailers and exhibitors are always looking for more amenities and ways to do business more efficiently, including discovering new brands and increase in education,” Nastos said.

He noted Informa also will be going completely digital this year by requiring more than its 60,000 attendees to download its recently launched MAGIC app to register and receive their virtual badge.

Attendees also are able to see a detailed list of exhibitors, add meetings and events into a calendar, input notes and explore nearby dining options. It also includes wayfinding navigation, allowing for a step-by-step guide to specific booths.

Nastos said it was part of a larger push to make the shows more sustainable and “save a few trees.”

It’s a theme the company made sure to touch when developing its seminars like “Branding a New Label in a Sustainable Market” and “Green is the New Black: Brands Pushing Sustainability Fashion Forward.” Of course, talks centering on influencers and social media also will be held like Monday’s panel “I Sent a Blogger a Pair of Shoes…now what? The Art of Influencer Collaborations.”

“This season we focused around sustainability, e-commerce and storytelling,” he said. “In the digital world we live in today, both brands and retailers are looking for insights on how to navigate the landscape today.”

MAGIC will take place Monday through Wednesday with its sister show SOURCING beginning Sunday through Wednesday.

