NAB Show will adjust Las Vegas convention dates in 2020

Showgoers arrive at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The 2020 NAB Show exhibits will open on a Sunday instead of a Monday.

“Shifting the dates provides professionals the opportunity to attend NAB Show outside of the busy work week while aligning with our existing education programs,” NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown said in a statement.

This year’s National Association of Broadcasters Show is being held this week at the Las Vegas Convention Center; Thursday is the last day. Educational sessions began Sunday while exhibits opened Monday.

NAB 2020 is set to be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center April 18-22, with exhibits opening April 19.