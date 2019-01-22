SHOT Show 2019: Gun companies demonstrate products in Boulder City

About 1,600 people, including industry media, fired the latest handguns, shotguns and rifles by some of the biggest gun makers, making the normally quiet Mojave desert terrain sound like a war zone.

Gun industry insiders try out the latest firearms Monday at Boulder City Rifle and Pistol Club ahead of SHOT show. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was all guns blazing Monday at Boulder City Rifle and Pistol Club as firearms industry professionals gathered to test the latest products.

Among the companies exhibiting their weapons were Mossberg, Springfield Armory and Browning.

The annual event, now in its 14th year, is held a day before the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show — better known as SHOT Show — which opens at the Sands Expo and Convention Center Tuesday and runs through Friday.

About 200 companies exhibited this year at the Boulder range, including some offering technology solutions to help shooters improve accuracy.

The one-day event in Boulder gives buyers, such as retail shop owners, an opportunity to try out new firearms, ammunition and accessories before agreeing to purchase them at the show.

Neither the Boulder event nor the trade show are open to the public.

Profense, a U.S. military contractor, grabbed some of the spotlight as it wowed the crowd with its M134 gun, which fires 50 bullets a second.

Arizona-based Profense was invited for the day by bullet manufacturers to help draw attention to their pavilion and will not exhibit at the show.

The SHOT Show sells products for civilian and law enforcement use. The show is expected to attract more than 58,000 industry professionals this year.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

