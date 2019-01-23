SHOT Show 2019: Zippo debuts rechargeable hand warmer in Las Vegas

Zippo, known for its butane lighters, unveiled its latest rechargeable hand warmer, the HeatBank 9s, Tuesday at the Shooting, Hunting Outdoor Trade Show, better known as SHOT Show, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

The way people warm their hands in frigid temperatures got a high-tech upgrade.

Zippo, known for its butane lighters, unveiled its latest rechargeable hand warmer, the HeatBank 9s, Tuesday at the Shooting, Hunting & Outdoor Trade Show, better known as SHOT Show, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

The compact hand warmer can provide heat for up to nine hours and can reach temperatures up to 130 degrees. The warmer has six heat settings, featuring different temperatures and options to heat on one or two sides of the product.

Aside from serving as a warmer, the device also serves as a power bank, capable of two full smart phone charges.

“It not only will keep your hand warm, but it can get you out of a pickle if your phone battery runs low,” said Amanda Deprins, Zippo spokesperson.

It takes about two hours to fully charge the unit via USB, Deprins said.

An adjustable lanyard is included for the HeatBank, allowing consumers to wear the devices around their necks.

The HeatBank comes in handy in a variety of scenarios, she said, from hunting, watching outodoor sporting events, enjoying the snow and even for those who are competitive video gamers.

“We have met more professional video gamers who want to keep their hands nimble between rounds,” Deprins said. “

The HeatBank 9s comes in champagne, silver and black, with a later model planned that is engravable, something that is common with Zippo’s lighters.

The device retails for $49.95 and will be available in April.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

