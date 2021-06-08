73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
World of Concrete

Sisolak to welcome delegates to World of Concrete trade show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2021 - 7:51 am
 
Convention goers pack the South Hall during day three of the World of Concrete trade show on Th ...
Convention goers pack the South Hall during day three of the World of Concrete trade show on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto
Mario Alves, right, and his tender Michael Alves, both of Ontario, Canada, participates in the ...
Mario Alves, right, and his tender Michael Alves, both of Ontario, Canada, participates in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition during the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Government and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority leaders prepared to open the doors to the nation’s first major trade show Tuesday at the nation’s newest convention hall.

Delegates to the World of Concrete, a gathering of masonry professionals, began arriving Monday for a meeting of thousands of people at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new $1 billion West Hall.

Educational programs were scheduled at West Hall’s meeting rooms Monday.

The startup of the trade show in the city’s newest 400,000-square-foot space on Tuesday will be the highlight of the first large gathering of people for business since March 2020 when the COVID-19 outbreak led to a 14-month darkening of every convention center in the United States.

Gov. Steve Sisolak is scheduled to welcome delegates to Las Vegas and other remarks are expected fromLVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill, LVCVA board Chairman John Marz of the Henderson City Council and Charlie McCurdy, CEO of Informa Markets, producers of World of Concrete.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
2
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
3
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
4
Electric Daisy Carnival announces lineup
Electric Daisy Carnival announces lineup
5
Raiders, as expected, add veteran offensive tackle
Raiders, as expected, add veteran offensive tackle
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
World of Concrete 2019: Cordless tools create buzz
By / RJ

The crowd at the 2019 World of Concrete was a mix of contractors, salespeople and industry experts from all over the world, but many agreed on onething Thursday: the trade show is a lot to take in.

Enjoy a beer in Las Vegas after World of Concrete, Shot Show
By / RJ

It certainly isn’t difficult to find a beer in Las Vegas. But if you’re looking for just the right brew, in just the right environment, without traveling too far from your hotel, we’ve compiled a list of a few places you may want to explore.