Sisolak to welcome delegates to World of Concrete trade show

The first major trade show to open in the United States occurs Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new $1 billion West Hall expansion.

Convention goers pack the South Hall during day three of the World of Concrete trade show on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Mario Alves, right, and his tender Michael Alves, both of Ontario, Canada, participates in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition during the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Government and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority leaders prepared to open the doors to the nation’s first major trade show Tuesday at the nation’s newest convention hall.

Delegates to the World of Concrete, a gathering of masonry professionals, began arriving Monday for a meeting of thousands of people at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new $1 billion West Hall.

Educational programs were scheduled at West Hall’s meeting rooms Monday.

The startup of the trade show in the city’s newest 400,000-square-foot space on Tuesday will be the highlight of the first large gathering of people for business since March 2020 when the COVID-19 outbreak led to a 14-month darkening of every convention center in the United States.

Gov. Steve Sisolak is scheduled to welcome delegates to Las Vegas and other remarks are expected fromLVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill, LVCVA board Chairman John Marz of the Henderson City Council and Charlie McCurdy, CEO of Informa Markets, producers of World of Concrete.

