World of Concrete 2019: 3 hulking pieces of equipment — VIDEO

The World of Concrete convention has exhibitors selling everything from hose assemblies and hydraulic tools to concrete polishers. Here is a look at three hulking pieces of equipment on display this week.

World of Concrete Show has big equipment on display (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Putzmeister's 63Z concrete boom pump during the World of Concrete Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Mobile 12 SE self-erecting portable concrete batch plant at the RexCon booth during the World of Concrete Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

KleemannÕs Mobirex MR 130 Zi impact crusher during the World of Concrete Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kleemann’s Mobirex MR 130 Zi impact crusher during the World of Concrete Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

PutzmeisterÕs 63Z concrete boom pump during the World of Concrete Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Putzmeister's 63Z concrete boom pump during the World of Concrete Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kleemann’s Mobirex MR 130 Zi impact crusher during the World of Concrete Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The World of Concrete convention has exhibitors selling everything from hose assemblies and hydraulic tools to concrete polishers.

The conference runs through Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Some 58,000 people attended last year’s gathering.

Here is a look at three hulking pieces of equipment on display this week.

Concrete batch plant

RexCon’s Mobile 12 SE is a concrete batch plant that can be set up in numerous configurations. The machine “basically makes concrete,” President Jake Jacob said.

It weighs about 85,000 pounds and costs $397,000, he said. It’s made of steel and manufactured in Wisconsin.

It also cost about $18,000 to truck the machine to Las Vegas for the convention, he said.

Impact crusher

Kleemann’s Mobirex MR 130 Zi is an impact crusher that breaks up rocks, concrete and asphalt into smaller pieces.

It is made in Germany, weighs around 132,300 pounds and has a retail cost of around $1 million, said Patrick Messmore, technical sales manager with the Wirtgen Group, whose brands include Kleemann.

Concrete boom pump

Putzmeister’s 63Z concrete boom pump extends more than 200 feet and funnels concrete where needed.

Jenna Ebbers, who works in marketing for Putzmeister America, said prices can vary but that it can cost more than $1 million.

The boom comes with a truck, and Ebbers said the company offers personalized paint and wraps.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.