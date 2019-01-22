World of Concrete 2019: Caterpillar Inc. selling smartphones

Construction machinery company Caterpillar makes more than just giant, yellow machinery; some of its newest tech can fit inside workers’ pockets.

Construction machinery company Caterpillar makes more than just giant, yellow machinery; some of its newest tech can fit inside workers’ pockets.

The company began selling smartphones back in 2012, but began selling its S48C model through Sprint and Verizon in 2018.

“Carriers are starting seeing more of a need for rugged, durable devices,” O’Hare said. “They’re all water-proof, dust-proof, shock resistant. It’s not going to let you down at the end of the day.”

According to a 2017 report from analytics company IHS Market, the smartphone market is expected to be worth $355 billion by 2020, with more than 6 billion devices in use.

O’Hare said the Android-based phones are perfect for tradespeople working in construction, transportation, utilities, agriculture and more. Features among models include Gorilla Glass, resistance to water and dust, thermal cameras and an underwater camera mode. The phones are also “glove-friendly,” with physical keys on the front. Prices range between $329 and $999.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.