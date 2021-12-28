World of Concrete trade show confirms it is returning in January

The construction trade show that marked the return of conventions to Las Vegas when its reschedued event was staged in June confirmed plans for Jan. 18-20.

Competitor Jacob Ramirez of Houston, Texas, works his bricks and mortar in the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 during World of Concrete 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitors work their bricks and mortar in the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 during World of Concrete 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

World of Concrete 2021 attendees check out a Sunward excavator at a display about the trade-show floor in the West Hall as the first show returning begins at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

World of Concrete, the construction trade show that paced the return of conventions to Las Vegas in June, is leaving no doubt about it’s upcoming January show — it’s returning.

“World of Concrete 2022 will take place Jan. 18-20, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center,” said a release from organizers Informa Exhibitions issued Tuesday.

More than 60,000 contractors, managers and distributors in the concrete industry normally attend the show when it is staged annually in January.

In 2021, the January show was postponed, but rescheduled to June. It was the first large trade show to use the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new West Hall.

“While your success is a top priority, your safety is too,” the release from Informa said. “We want to reassure you that the event will take place, and that we will put safety at the heart of the event experience so we are able to reconnect and get back to business, while keeping our community safe.”

Officials said the show would follow all local health guidelines, including the Nevada mandate that masks be worn in all public places, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status. The company warned prospective attendees that the mask rule applies to all casinos, meeting places, convention centers, restaurants and bars throughout Las Vegas and the state. It said the rule applies indoors only. World of Concrete annually stages brick-laying competitions outdoors at the show.

“Masking is an important tool to help provide a safer environment during this current surge of omicron, and we appreciate all WOC 2022 participants complying with this state mandate for the benefit of all who enjoy coming to WOC this and every year,” the Informa release said. “Additionally, we will have hand-sanitizing stations throughout the venue, as well as an enhanced sanitation schedule, and widened aisles to promote social distancing.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak attended the kickoff of World of Concrete’s June 8-10 event that not only was Las Vegas’ first big show of 2021, but also the first major convention gathering in North America. World of Concrete attendees also were the first to use the Convention Center’s new underground people-mover system designed by the Boring Co.

