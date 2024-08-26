87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Costco adding more gas pumps to Southern Nevada location

Construction is underway at a Costco gas station on Marks Street, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in ...
Construction is underway at a Costco gas station on Marks Street, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. Costco is closing its gas station for a couple months due to expansion. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More Stories
The entrance to an Albertson's grocery store is shown on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Cheyenne, ...
Kroger, Albertsons head to court to defend merger plan against regulators’ objections
Henderson City Hall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
International decor, gifts retailer expected in Henderson
Workers shout “Buffalo,” celebrating the opening of the new Aristocrat Gaming™ manufactur ...
Buffalo slot manufacturer opens factory in Henderson
The owner of 41 licensed casinos, including several under the Dotty’s and Bourbon Street Spor ...
$3.1M tax refund to Dotty’s properties put on hold
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2024 - 11:47 am
 

Costco customers in Southern Nevada will soon have more gas pumps available to fuel up their vehicles.

According to a notice posted on the gas pumps at Costco’s fuel center on Marks Street in Henderson, the retailer is closing the location’s gas station while construction is underway to expand the facility.

The notice states that starting Monday, the Marks Street fuel center is expected to be closed “for about 68 days.”

A sign informing customers that the gas station at Costco wholesale stores on Marks Street is c ...
A sign informing customers that the gas station at Costco wholesale stores on Marks Street is closed due to expansion is posted, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Although the gas station will be closed during construction, the notice states that the warehouse will remain open during the timeframe.

The notice does not provide a number as to how many additional pumps will be added.

A request for comment from Costco on the expansion was not immediately returned.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES