Costco adding more gas pumps to Southern Nevada location

Costco customers in Southern Nevada will soon have more gas pumps available to fuel up their vehicles.

Construction is underway at a Costco gas station on Marks Street, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. Costco is closing its gas station for a couple months due to expansion. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

According to a notice posted on the gas pumps at Costco’s fuel center on Marks Street in Henderson, the retailer is closing the location’s gas station while construction is underway to expand the facility.

The notice states that starting Monday, the Marks Street fuel center is expected to be closed “for about 68 days.”

Although the gas station will be closed during construction, the notice states that the warehouse will remain open during the timeframe.

The notice does not provide a number as to how many additional pumps will be added.

A request for comment from Costco on the expansion was not immediately returned.