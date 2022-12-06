56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Business

Daiso announces opening date for third Las Vegas Valley store

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2022 - 3:09 pm
 
People shop at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, ...
People shop at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People shop at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, ...
People shop at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ailene Tomas of Las Vegas at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin ...
Ailene Tomas of Las Vegas at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The interior of Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas ...
The interior of Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People shop at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, ...
People shop at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas English teacher Rachel Puaina shops for school supplies for her students at Daiso dur ...
Las Vegas English teacher Rachel Puaina shops for school supplies for her students at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People shop at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, ...
People shop at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dalia Vongpanya of Las Vegas takes an interior photo of Daiso during the store's grand opening ...
Dalia Vongpanya of Las Vegas takes an interior photo of Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People wait in line during the Daiso store grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Veg ...
People wait in line during the Daiso store grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Japanese discount store Daiso is expanding by adding a third store in the Las Vegas Valley, nearly a year after its first Nevada location popped up.

The popular retail chain, known for selling items around $1.50, announced Tuesday it will host a two-day grand opening starting Dec. 17 for its Henderson location, 10405 S. Eastern Ave.

The first 100 customers at the 10 a.m. grand opening on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 will receive goodie and mystery bags with a minimum $30 purchase.

When the company held its grand openings at Downtown Summerlin and at Arroyo Market Square, hundreds of shoppers could be seen standing in long lines waiting for the doors to open.

Its newest 4,800-square-foot retail shop will feature gifts, decor, school and office supplies, kitchenware, electronics, “kawaii,” or cute, items and Asian snacks.

The Henderson location will be Daiso’s 89th U.S. store, joining nearly 6,000 stores worldwide.

The retailer said it plans to open 20-25 additional locations by the end of 2023, including its first store in Arizona in early 2023.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Kenny Lee’s blood alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in fatal crash, report says
Kenny Lee’s blood alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in fatal crash, report says
2
2022 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
3
2022 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
4
$377K poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$377K poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
Station sells land next to Durango project for nearly $24M
Station sells land next to Durango project for nearly $24M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An artist's rendering of the planned Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe. (EKN Development)
Waldorf Astoria coming to Lake Tahoe
By / RJ

Hotel giant Hilton announced plans for the luxury Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe, to be located on the Nevada side of the alpine lake.