98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Business

Hundreds turn out to be dazzled by Daiso in Downtown Summerlin

Hundreds turn out for Daiso store opening in Downtown Summerlin
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2022 - 2:36 pm
 
Mika Garcia of Las Vegas takes a photo with her friends outside of the newly opened Daiso store ...
Mika Garcia of Las Vegas takes a photo with her friends outside of the newly opened Daiso store during the grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas English teacher Rachel Puaina shops for school supplies for her students at Daiso dur ...
Las Vegas English teacher Rachel Puaina shops for school supplies for her students at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mika Garcia of Las Vegas takes a photo outside of the newly opened Daiso store during the grand ...
Mika Garcia of Las Vegas takes a photo outside of the newly opened Daiso store during the grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lauren Frixione, from left, her friend Jeanie Tang, and sister Danny Frixione, wait in line dur ...
Lauren Frixione, from left, her friend Jeanie Tang, and sister Danny Frixione, wait in line during the Daiso store grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People ente Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Sa ...
People ente Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People wait in line during the Daiso store grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Veg ...
People wait in line during the Daiso store grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People ente Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Sa ...
People ente Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People ente Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Sa ...
People ente Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dalia Vongpanya of Las Vegas takes an interior photo of Daiso during the store's grand opening ...
Dalia Vongpanya of Las Vegas takes an interior photo of Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People shop at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, ...
People shop at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People shop at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, ...
People shop at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The interior of Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas ...
The interior of Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ailene Tomas of Las Vegas at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin ...
Ailene Tomas of Las Vegas at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People shop at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, ...
People shop at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People shop at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, ...
People shop at Daiso during the store's grand opening event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds lined up early Saturday morning for the opening of a popular Japanese discount store in Summerlin.

Daiso, known for selling most items at $1.75, opened the doors of its second Las Vegas location to cheering fans eager for more products, potentially closer to their Las Vegas homes.

Kevin Castaneda, 27, started the line at 6 a.m., four hours before the store was scheduled to open. He often looks for products online from Daiso and Don Quijote, which is also a Japanese discount store.

“I’m glad we’re seeing a bit more Japanese stores,” he said just before Daiso opened in Downtown Summerlin. “If we can’t get to the country, at least we can get some of their businesses.”

Danny and Lauren Frixione drove to California on Thursday to shop at Daiso. Although they have visited the other Las Vegas location, near the 215 Beltway and South Rainbow Boulevard, they said they prefer the wider variety at the California stores.

“I’m hoping for more items because people can go to either store now,” said Danny Frixione, 26. “We have options now. I don’t have to fight scalpers anymore.”

The sisters will likely spend more time at the new location because of their friend, Jeanie Tang, of North Las Vegas, who lives closer to the Summerlin store. Tang drove to California last month to visit a few Daiso stores.

“One of the main things in wanting to come all the way out here is we want see what it looks like inside when it’s fully stocked,” Tang said.

The trio commented immediately on how much bigger the new location felt compared with the Arroyo Crossing one.

Throughout Saturday morning, hundreds walked through rows of neatly aligned products, searching for gardening tools, plush toys, cleaning supplies, baking molds and food while the line grew outside the door.

“Las Vegas is such a huge town and we have so many cultures, and it’s like how did we not already have Daisos?” said Lauren Frixione, 23. “Especially in the Chinatown area where there’s already more shops opening that are Japanese and Korean-style.”

Joe Martin was hoping to replace the dishes he bought 20 years ago at a Daiso while stationed in Japan for the Air Force. His middle son, Josiah, 16, was born in Japan but his youngest son, 14-year-old Joaquin, had never experienced Japanese culture outside of their home.

“We’re going to get back there eventually,” Martin said.

The store, located at 11035 Lavender Drive, Suite 110, opened nearly 10 minutes early, with a line wrapping around the block.

As it did on Saturday, Daiso will give a free goodie bag to the first 100 customers making a minimum $30 purchase on Sunday morning.

Operations Manager Shushei Geshi said Daiso has already signed leases for five more locations in Las Vegas, with a Henderson store scheduled to open by the end of the year.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
2
CARTOONS: The FBI finds the real Trump threat
CARTOONS: The FBI finds the real Trump threat
3
Cyclist crashes after trooper tries stop; US 95 southbound opened after 3 hours
Cyclist crashes after trooper tries stop; US 95 southbound opened after 3 hours
4
Is the Boring Co. Vegas Loop threatened by monsoon flooding?
Is the Boring Co. Vegas Loop threatened by monsoon flooding?
5
Raiders trade quarterback for a conditional pick
Raiders trade quarterback for a conditional pick
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York, ...
Have an Apple product? Better get on that update.
By Mae Anderson and Michael Liedtke The Associated Press

Without the latest update, a hacker could wrest total control of Apple devices, allowing the intruder to impersonate the true owner and run any software in their name.