Designs presented for Las Vegas Convention Center expansion

Three nationally recognized architects and designers offered their visions of what the $1.4 billion Las Vegas Convention Center expansion could look like Wednesday in a marathon meeting involving two public boards.

RV Architecture's presentation on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas, included this rendering of its vision of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion. Richard N. Velotta Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2016 MAGIC trade show. Las Vegas Review-Journal

A design competition played out over six hours with designers from New York; Kansas City, Missouri; and Atlanta presenting hourlong pitches with half-hour question-and-answer periods before the seven-member Las Vegas Convention Center District Committee and the seven-member Oversight Panel on Convention Centers in Clark County.

A panel of evaluators scored each presentation and will make a recommendation to the committee, which will forward its own recommendation to the full Las Vegas Convention Center board of directors when it meets Nov. 7.

The LVCVA board is expected to award the design contract at its Nov. 14 meeting.

The three design competitors:

— New York-based RV Architecture, a collaboration between New York-based Rafael Vinoly Architects and the Friedmutter Group of Las Vegas.

— Kansas City-based Populous, which is working with three Las Vegas entities: Klai Jube Wald Architects, LG Architects and ZimmerRay Studios.

— Atlanta-based TVS Design, which has four Las Vegas collaborators, TSK Architects, Simpson Coulter Studio, Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects and KME Architects.

The three design teams had six weeks to work on their presentations. Eight teams initially expressed interest in the project and six delivered details in a request for proposals. The three finalists were notified 45 days ago and they were each given 1½ days to meet with LVCVA staff and convention center customers.

Each finalist qualified to receive $250,000 from the LVCVA and their proposals will become the board’s property.

The process of hearing the design proposals presented an unusual procedural matter to comply with the state’s open-meeting law that was mitigated through the flexibility of the convention center building.

Both public bodies had their respective chairmen open the meeting in one room. After that, the groups, the LVCVA staff and the public shuffled to different rooms within the convention center to hear the individual presentations.

After each presentation, the groups took 15-minute breaks, working through lunch hour.

