DETR working to fix problem of erroneously charged ATM fees

Nevadans using a state-issued prepaid debit card for their unemployment benefits will not see out-of-network ATM fees while the card company addresses an error.

State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevadans using a state-issued prepaid debit card for their unemployment benefits will not see out-of-network ATM fees while the card company addresses an error that caused some users to be charged extra at the ATM.

Some Nevada card users were “inadvertently” charged an out-of-network fee when withdrawing from an in-network ATM, according to a Wednesday news release from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

DETR contracts with Conduent, a company that operates the Way2Go Nevada Unemployment debit cards.

Conduent will suspend collecting out-of-network ATM fees for Nevada’s debit cards by July 23 until the problem is resolved, it said. It will also refund the out-of-network fees back to July 1, according to a statement from the company.

The fee refunds should be applied to debit cards by July 31, according to the release. Claimants who expect a refund of ATM fees but don’t receive them should call Way2Go customer support after Aug. 1 at 844-542-1115.

Out-of-network fees will resume after the problem is resolved, the company said. Additional fees charged by individual ATM owners are not included in the refund.

DETR switched its prepaid debit card provider from Bank of America to the Way2Go on July 1.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.