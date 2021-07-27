Developer breaks ground on project near McCarran

Harsch Investment Properties recently announced that it started construction on a four-building complex at Sunset and Pecos roads.

Harsch Investment Properties broke ground on a four-building commercial complex at Sunset and Pecos roads in Las Vegas, as seen in this rendering. (Harsch Investment Properties)

An Oregon developer with extensive holdings in Southern Nevada has broken ground on a warehouse project near McCarran International Airport.

Harsch Investment Properties recently announced that it started construction on a four-building complex at Sunset and Pecos roads that will feature 260,000 square feet of mostly industrial space.

The project, Sunset Airport Center II, is expected to be finished in summer 2022, the developer said in a news release.

Harsch, based in Portland, Oregon, boasts 11 million square feet in its Las Vegas-area portfolio.

Its holdings here are almost all industrial space, said Christina Blaser, assistant vice president of marketing at Harsch.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.