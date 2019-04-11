Developer completes project near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Panattoni Development Co. announced that it finished construction of Centennial Commerce Center, a 213,000-square-foot industrial project near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Courtesy MNG Partners)

A warehouse developer has finished a project near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Panattoni Development Co. announced Thursday that it completed construction of Centennial Commerce Center, a 213,000-square-foot industrial project at 6405 E. Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas.

It partnered on the 10.4-acre, $16 million development with LaSalle Investment Management.

Panattoni is based in Newport Beach, California, and has offices in several states, as well as Canada and Europe. Partner Doug Roberts oversees Nevada operations.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.