Developer finishes new project near Nellis Air Force Base

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2025 - 6:01 am
 

A warehouse developer has finished construction of a new project near Nellis Air Force Base.

Panattoni Development Co. said this week that it completed Nellis Commerce Center, a 228,760-square-foot industrial building in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The project is along Carey Avenue near Nellis Boulevard. Panattoni did not say whether it had landed any tenants yet.

Panattoni is led in Nevada by partner Tim Schaedler. The company said early last year that he took the helm of its operations in the state, after its longtime Nevada market leader Doug Roberts was named president of Panattoni’s national development group.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

